Northern Data Reveals FY 2024 Audited Financial Results!

Northern Data Group reported FY 2024 revenue of EUR 200 million, a 158% increase year-on-year, aligning with preliminary figures.

Cloud and data center revenue for FY 2024 was EUR 121 million, marking a 722% increase year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 was EUR 73 million, significantly improved from a EUR 5.5 million loss in FY 2023.

The company holds cash and cash equivalents of EUR 120 million.

Northern Data Group's FY 2025 revenue outlook is between EUR 520 million and EUR 570 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million.

The company plans to divest its Mining business and invest proceeds into its AI cloud platform and data centers, impacting the FY 2025 outlook.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 25,55EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.





