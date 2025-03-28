GRAMMER Paves Path to Future in FY 2024
In 2024, GRAMMER embarked on a transformative journey to bolster its market position and financial health. By divesting the TMD Group and establishing a Shared Service Center in Serbia, the company set the stage for enhanced efficiency. Despite a challenging market, GRAMMER reported a revenue of EUR 1,921.7 million, navigating through industry upheavals with strategic restructuring. Looking ahead, GRAMMER anticipates steady revenue and improved EBIT in 2025, leveraging its global presence and strategic initiatives.
- GRAMMER implemented structural measures in 2024 to enhance competitiveness and financial stability, including the sale of TMD Group and launching a Shared Service Center in Serbia.
- The company reported revenue of EUR 1,921.7 million and operating EBIT of EUR 41.6 million for 2024, with EBIT including restructuring expenses at EUR 8.1 million.
- The market environment remained challenging in 2024, with a significant decline in demand for commercial vehicle seats, especially in Europe, and major upheavals in the automotive industry.
- Successful restructuring measures were undertaken in EMEA and AMERICAS, including the integration of Jifeng Automotive Interior Group and the sale of TMD Group, resulting in cost savings and streamlined operations.
- GRAMMER expects revenue to remain at the previous year's level in 2025, with a moderate improvement in operating EBIT, supported by the full-year impact of the Top 10 measures and a special collective agreement in Amberg.
- The company operates in 20 countries with around 12,100 employees and is listed on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges and the Xetra electronic trading platform.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Grammer is on 28.03.2025.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,3000EUR and was down -1,02 % compared with the previous day.
