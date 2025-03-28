bet-at-home.com AG: 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast Unveiled!

bet-at-home.com AG reported a gross betting and gaming revenue of EUR 52.3 million for the 2024 financial year, up from EUR 46.2 million the previous year.

EBITDA before special items for 2024 was EUR 4.845 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 2.361 million.

The consolidated net result for the Group was EUR -4.452 million, compared to EUR -1.505 million in the previous year.

For the 2025 financial year, the company forecasts gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 46 million and EUR 54 million, and EBITDA before special items between EUR 0 and EUR 4 million.

The forecast for 2025 includes an increase in the betting fee from 2% to 5% in Austria, effective April 1, 2025, and no major sporting events are expected to occur.

EBITDA before special items is adjusted for special expenses and income, including legal cases and restructuring costs.

The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 2,7200EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous day.





