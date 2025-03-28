MEDICLIN Celebrates a Successful 2024 Financial Year

MEDICLIN AG reported a successful financial year in 2024, with sales reaching EUR 748.8 million, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous year.

The group achieved its highest sales in company history, with an operating result of EUR 53.5 million, which is EUR 40.8 million higher than the previous year.

The strategic focus on rehabilitation and the acquisition of the Reha-Klinik am Sendesaal contributed significantly to MEDICLIN's success.

Adjusted for special effects, consolidated group sales increased by over 8%, and the group operating result rose by over 70%.

The post-acute segment saw a 7.6% increase in sales, while the acute segment experienced a decline due to the sale of the MEDICLIN Heart Centre Coswig, but adjusted figures show an 8.7% increase.

MEDICLIN plans to stop printing its annual report to contribute to environmental protection and anticipates a sales growth of 2.0% to 5.0% for 2025, with expected Group EBIT between EUR 53.0 million and EUR 64.0 million.

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,1100EUR and was up +5,78 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,96 % since publication.





