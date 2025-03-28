q.beyond Extends Management Contracts Early for Strategic Growth

q.beyond AG has extended the contracts of its Management Board members, Thies Rixen (CEO) and Nora Wolters (CFO), by three years.

Thies Rixen, CEO since April 2023, will have his contract extended until 30 September 2028.

Nora Wolters, CFO since early 2023, will have her contract extended until 31 December 2028.

The "2025plus Strategy" aims to double q.beyond's EBITDA margin to at least 10% and enhance technological skills and international customer business.

q.beyond AG is a leading IT service provider in Germany, specializing in digital solutions, with locations in Germany, Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA.

The company is well-financed with high net liquidity and no debts, supporting its strategic growth plans.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at q.beyond is on 31.03.2025.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,7980EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.





