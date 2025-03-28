PPC Zeus 6.80% Notes: Explore Potential Changes for 2028 Bonds
PPC Zeus DAC has unveiled a crucial notice that could reshape the future of its €325 million notes. Senior noteholders must act swiftly, as this announcement carries significant implications. Active discussions hint at possible amendments or restructuring, with further updates to follow. Under English law, this notice advises consulting independent experts if uncertainties arise.
- PPC Zeus Designated Activity Company has issued a notice regarding potential amendment, refinancing, or restructuring of €325,020,000 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2269203316).
- The announcement is important and requires immediate attention from senior noteholders, advising them to consult independent professional advisers if in doubt.
- The notice contains inside information as per Article 7 of EU/UK MAR, and is made by the Directors of the Issuer.
- Discussions are ongoing between the Seller and holders of the Senior and Junior Notes regarding potential changes to the transaction.
- If amendments or restructuring occur, further notices and documentation will be provided, and the Transaction Documents may be subject to changes.
- The notice does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit offers for securities and is governed by English law.
