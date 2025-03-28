Plan Optik AG: Unveiling Market Moves & Innovations

PLANOPTIK AG confirmed its preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2024, reporting a revenue of EUR 11.861 million, down from EUR 13.253 million in 2023.

EBITDA decreased to EUR 1.761 million, EBIT to EUR 1.024 million, and net profit for the year fell to EUR 700,000, compared to previous year's figures.

The decline in financial performance was attributed to major customers reducing their inventories amid a challenging industrial environment.

For the 2025 financial year, PLANOPTIK AG anticipates an increase in consolidated revenue, projected to be between EUR 12.0 million and EUR 13.0 million, contingent on global industrial production recovery.

A moderate increase in EBT is expected in 2025, hindered by one-off expenses related to market regulation and expansion efforts.

The full annual report will be published on April 11, 2025, and the company is recognized for its contributions to microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry.

