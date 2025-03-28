Boost Immofinanz's Earnings Surge with Solid Balance Sheet in 2024
CPI Europe AG's 2024 financial results highlight impressive growth, with rental income, asset management, and operational results all showing substantial increases, reflecting the company's robust performance.
- CPI Europe AG reported a 10.4% increase in rental income, reaching €589.2 million in 2024.
- The results of asset management rose by 17.0% to €489.6 million, while results of operations improved by 43.3% to €408.7 million.
- Earnings before tax (EBT) was €206.0 million, and net profit stood at €133.5 million, indicating a positive financial performance.
- Funds from operations (FFO 1) after tax increased by 20.2% to €274.5 million, reflecting strong operational growth.
- The company maintained a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 43.2% and a net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 46.4%, alongside cash and cash equivalents of €531.7 million.
- CPI Europe’s property portfolio consisted of 417 properties valued at €7,983.6 million, with a high occupancy rate of 93.2% as of December 31, 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.05.2025.
The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 16,710EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.
