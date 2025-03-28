Boost Immofinanz's Earnings Surge with Solid Balance Sheet in 2024

CPI Europe AG reported a 10.4% increase in rental income, reaching €589.2 million in 2024.

The results of asset management rose by 17.0% to €489.6 million, while results of operations improved by 43.3% to €408.7 million.

Earnings before tax (EBT) was €206.0 million, and net profit stood at €133.5 million, indicating a positive financial performance.

Funds from operations (FFO 1) after tax increased by 20.2% to €274.5 million, reflecting strong operational growth.

The company maintained a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 43.2% and a net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 46.4%, alongside cash and cash equivalents of €531.7 million.

CPI Europe’s property portfolio consisted of 417 properties valued at €7,983.6 million, with a high occupancy rate of 93.2% as of December 31, 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.05.2025.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 16,710EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.






