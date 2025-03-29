45 0 Kommentare ACCENTRO Strikes Key Restructuring Deal with Stakeholders

Accentro Real Estate AG has charted a new course with a pivotal restructuring agreement. This strategic move involves bondholders, a minority shareholder, and the Management Board. Guided by the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act, the plan aims to tackle significant financial obligations. The restructuring includes capital adjustments, new equity structures, and bond bifurcation. This comprehensive plan is set to stabilize Accentro's financial footing and optimize its capital structure.

