ACCENTRO Strikes Key Restructuring Deal with Stakeholders
Accentro Real Estate AG has charted a new course with a pivotal restructuring agreement. This strategic move involves bondholders, a minority shareholder, and the Management Board. Guided by the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act, the plan aims to tackle significant financial obligations. The restructuring includes capital adjustments, new equity structures, and bond bifurcation. This comprehensive plan is set to stabilize Accentro's financial footing and optimize its capital structure.
- Accentro Real Estate AG has reached an agreement in principle for a comprehensive restructuring solution involving bondholders, a minority shareholder (ADLER), and the Management Board.
- The restructuring plan is based on the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG) and aims to address approximately EUR 225m in outstanding bonds.
- Key components of the restructuring include a partial capital reduction, a cash capital increase, and a new equity structure post-restructuring with ADLER holding about 10.1% of shares.
- The restructuring will bifurcate the outstanding bonds into senior secured and unsecured deeply subordinated principal amounts, with adjusted interest rates and maturity dates.
- New Super Senior Bonds will be issued to refinance bridge bonds and provide liquidity, featuring a cash interest rate of 10% and a minimum redemption of 140% of the nominal capital.
- Mandatory early redemptions of the bonds will be required from net proceeds of property sales, with specific conditions for redemption payments on the senior secured principal.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.04.2025.
-1,82 %
-14,96 %
-19,40 %
-30,32 %
-63,08 %
-95,72 %
-97,19 %
-90,69 %
-99,38 %
ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte