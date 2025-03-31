Biotest AG Boosts Sales by 6% in 2024
Biotest AG's financial journey in 2024 paints a picture of both triumph and challenge. With a notable 6.1% sales increase, the company reached new heights at €726.2 million. While EBIT hit the forecast's upper end at €94.5 million, it marked a decline from last year's €143.5 million. A landmark moment came with Yimmugo's FDA approval, marking Biotest's first US-approved product. This milestone was bolstered by a strategic marketing alliance with Kedrion Biopharma. Despite challenges, the core business saw an EBIT rise to €64.5 million, even as earnings from Grifols, S.A. services waned. Looking ahead, Biotest anticipates a sales dip and negative cash flow, setting the stage for a transformative 2025.
- Biotest AG reported a 6.1% increase in sales for the financial year 2024, reaching €726.2 million, up from €684.6 million in 2023.
- The company achieved EBIT of €94.5 million, which is at the upper end of the forecast range, but a decline from €143.5 million in the previous year.
- Yimmugo received FDA approval in June 2024, marking it as the first product from Biotest to be approved in the USA, with a long-term marketing agreement established with Kedrion Biopharma.
- The adjusted EBIT for the core business improved to €64.5 million, despite a decline in earnings from technology disclosure services for Grifols, S.A.
- Biotest expects a mid-single-digit percentage decline in sales for the 2025 financial year, with projected EBIT ranging from €-55 million to €-75 million.
- The company anticipates a negative cash flow from operating activities in 2025, following the expected decline in operating performance and net working capital development.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Biotest is on 31.03.2025.
