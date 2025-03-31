81 0 Kommentare Biotest AG Boosts Sales by 6% in 2024

Biotest AG's financial journey in 2024 paints a picture of both triumph and challenge. With a notable 6.1% sales increase, the company reached new heights at €726.2 million. While EBIT hit the forecast's upper end at €94.5 million, it marked a decline from last year's €143.5 million. A landmark moment came with Yimmugo's FDA approval, marking Biotest's first US-approved product. This milestone was bolstered by a strategic marketing alliance with Kedrion Biopharma. Despite challenges, the core business saw an EBIT rise to €64.5 million, even as earnings from Grifols, S.A. services waned. Looking ahead, Biotest anticipates a sales dip and negative cash flow, setting the stage for a transformative 2025.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

