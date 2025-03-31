Infracore Boosts Finances, Eyes Rapid 2025 Growth
Infracore SA's 2024 results highlight its financial strength and strategic vision, setting the stage for transformative growth in Swiss healthcare.
- Infracore SA reported solid financial results for 2024, with rental income of CHF 60.5 million and an EBITDA margin of 90.4%.
- The company fully repaid a CHF 100 million bond, reducing its Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio from 48.0% to 43.3%, and increased its Net Asset Value (NAV) to CHF 600 million.
- Infracore has a strong track record in hospital infrastructure, having completed over 35 projects since 2006, and plans to expand its services to other Swiss healthcare providers.
- The investment property portfolio grew by CHF 28 million, nearing CHF 1.33 billion, with significant investments in the Genolier Innovation Hub and other sites.
- Infracore anticipates increased rental income in 2025, supported by ongoing projects and a capital increase from existing shareholders.
- Infracore is jointly controlled by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and AEVIS VICTORIA SA, and aims to play a key role in reshaping Switzerland's hospital landscape.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 03.04.2025.
-0,60 %
-7,76 %
-15,85 %
-17,11 %
-20,41 %
-28,51 %
+21,12 %
+359,07 %
ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte