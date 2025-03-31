NORMA Group Thrives in 2024, Navigates Cautious Year Ahead
NORMA Group navigated a turbulent 2024 with resilience, balancing challenges with strategic foresight and financial prudence.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group's sales in 2024 decreased by 5.5% to EUR 1,155.1 million, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 92.3 million and an EBIT margin of 8.0%.
- The company experienced strong cash flow of EUR 105.4 million and proposed a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.
- For 2025, NORMA Group forecasts sales between EUR 1.1 billion and EUR 1.2 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 8%.
- Sales declined in Europe and Asia, with a slight decrease in the Americas; however, the water management business saw growth.
- Economic and geopolitical uncertainties affected demand in 2024, but the company plans to expand its industrial business and continue selling its Water Management business.
- The equity ratio increased to 50.2% in 2024, and net debt decreased by 4.7% to EUR 329.2 million.
