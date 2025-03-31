    StartseiteAktienNORMA Group AktieNachrichten zu NORMA Group
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NORMA Group Thrives in 2024, Navigates Cautious Year Ahead

    NORMA Group navigated a turbulent 2024 with resilience, balancing challenges with strategic foresight and financial prudence.

    NORMA Group Thrives in 2024, Navigates Cautious Year Ahead
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group's sales in 2024 decreased by 5.5% to EUR 1,155.1 million, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 92.3 million and an EBIT margin of 8.0%.
    • The company experienced strong cash flow of EUR 105.4 million and proposed a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.
    • For 2025, NORMA Group forecasts sales between EUR 1.1 billion and EUR 1.2 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 8%.
    • Sales declined in Europe and Asia, with a slight decrease in the Americas; however, the water management business saw growth.
    • Economic and geopolitical uncertainties affected demand in 2024, but the company plans to expand its industrial business and continue selling its Water Management business.
    • The equity ratio increased to 50.2% in 2024, and net debt decreased by 4.7% to EUR 329.2 million.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.634,37PKT (-1,80 %).


    NORMA Group

    -1,52 %
    -6,10 %
    -14,98 %
    -13,44 %
    -24,85 %
    -52,22 %
    -24,11 %
    -72,16 %
    -38,38 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NORMA Group Thrives in 2024, Navigates Cautious Year Ahead NORMA Group navigated a turbulent 2024 with resilience, balancing challenges with strategic foresight and financial prudence.