Friedrich Vorwerk: 2024 Results Confirmed, €0.30 Dividend, Growth Ahead
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reports a stellar 2024, with €498.4 million in revenue, as it gears up for growth amid Europe's energy transformation.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE confirmed its financial figures for the 2024 financial year, reporting revenues of €498.4 million and EBITDA of €80.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
- The company proposed a dividend of €0.30 per share to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2025.
- Order intake for 2024 reached €685.2 million, the second-highest in the company's history, with a backlog totaling €1,187.7 million.
- The Management Board anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting revenues of €540-570 million and an EBITDA margin of 16-17%.
- The European energy infrastructure is undergoing a transformation to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, with significant investments planned for electricity and hydrogen infrastructure.
- The company expects strong growth in demand across all target markets due to the ongoing energy transition and large-scale projects in hydrogen infrastructure.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 46,10EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,54 % since publication.
-0,97 %
-4,57 %
+37,78 %
+73,07 %
+193,42 %
+19,35 %
-4,49 %
ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1
