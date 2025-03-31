Friedrich Vorwerk: 2024 Results Confirmed, €0.30 Dividend, Growth Ahead

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE confirmed its financial figures for the 2024 financial year, reporting revenues of €498.4 million and EBITDA of €80.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.2%.

The company proposed a dividend of €0.30 per share to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2025.

Order intake for 2024 reached €685.2 million, the second-highest in the company's history, with a backlog totaling €1,187.7 million.

The Management Board anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting revenues of €540-570 million and an EBITDA margin of 16-17%.

The European energy infrastructure is undergoing a transformation to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, with significant investments planned for electricity and hydrogen infrastructure.

The company expects strong growth in demand across all target markets due to the ongoing energy transition and large-scale projects in hydrogen infrastructure.

