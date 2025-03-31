    StartseiteAktienFriedrich Vorwerk Group AktieNachrichten zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group
    Friedrich Vorwerk: 2024 Results Confirmed, €0.30 Dividend, Growth Ahead

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reports a stellar 2024, with €498.4 million in revenue, as it gears up for growth amid Europe's energy transformation.

    Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
    • Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE confirmed its financial figures for the 2024 financial year, reporting revenues of €498.4 million and EBITDA of €80.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
    • The company proposed a dividend of €0.30 per share to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2025.
    • Order intake for 2024 reached €685.2 million, the second-highest in the company's history, with a backlog totaling €1,187.7 million.
    • The Management Board anticipates continued growth in 2025, projecting revenues of €540-570 million and an EBITDA margin of 16-17%.
    • The European energy infrastructure is undergoing a transformation to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, with significant investments planned for electricity and hydrogen infrastructure.
    • The company expects strong growth in demand across all target markets due to the ongoing energy transition and large-scale projects in hydrogen infrastructure.

    The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 46,10EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,54 % since publication.


    Friedrich Vorwerk Group

    -0,97 %
    -4,57 %
    +37,78 %
    +73,07 %
    +193,42 %
    +19,35 %
    -4,49 %
    ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
