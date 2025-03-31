Drägerwerk: 2024 Profit Surge & Dividend Boost!

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA increased its net profit in fiscal year 2024 and raised the dividend for 2024 to EUR 1.97 per common share and EUR 2.03 per preferred share.

Order intake for 2024 exceeded the previous year's level, reaching EUR 3,381 million, with significant growth in the safety division.

Net sales for 2024 were close to the previous year's figure, at EUR 3,370.9 million, with the safety division showing a 4.9% increase in net sales.

EBIT rose by 16.6% to EUR 194.0 million, with a margin increase to 5.8%, partly due to one-off effects totaling around EUR 22 million.

The company published a Group sustainability statement in its management report, aligning with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Dräger forecasts a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5% for 2025, aiming to increase the EBIT margin by an average of one percentage point each year.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 64,10EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.634,37PKT (-1,80 %).





