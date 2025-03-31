MBB SE Hits Record €1.068B Revenue, 14% EBITDA Margin in 2024

MBB SE achieved record revenue of €1,068 million in 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 14%.

Friedrich Vorwerk saw the highest growth within MBB, with revenues increasing by 33.5% to €498.4 million and an EBITDA margin of 16.2%.

Aumann's revenue grew by 7.9% to €312.3 million, but incoming orders fell due to an investment backlog in the automotive industry.

DTS experienced an 8.5% decline in revenue to €99.1 million, but its software products saw significant growth.

MBB expects 2025 revenues between €1.0 and €1.1 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% to 14%.

MBB proposes a total dividend of €3.33 per share for its 30th anniversary, including a basic dividend and an anniversary dividend.

