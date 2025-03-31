CANCOM SE Unveils 2024 Report & 2025 Outlook

Group revenue increased by 14.1% to €1,737.6 million in 2024, with a significant rise in gross profit to €693.6 million.

EBITDA for 2024 was €113.0 million, slightly down from the previous year's €115.7 million, while EBITA totaled €59.6 million.

The "International" business segment saw a revenue increase of 55.8% to €602.9 million, with an EBITDA margin of 7.2%.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by around €100 million to €192.9 million, with share buybacks totaling €146.7 million.

A constant dividend of €1.00 per share is proposed, reflecting a stable dividend policy.

The 2025 forecast anticipates revenue between €1,700 and €1,850 million, with EBITDA between €115 and €130 million, considering a volatile market environment.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at CANCOM SE is on 31.03.2025.

