JDC Group Announces Preliminary 2024 Figures

JDC Group AG's revenue for 2024 increased by nearly 29% to EUR 220.9 million.

EBITDA rose from EUR 11.7 million in 2023 to EUR 15.1 million in 2024, marking an increase of almost 29%.

The Advisortech segment saw a revenue increase of around 31% to EUR 197.0 million, with EBITDA growing to EUR 15.1 million.

The Advisory segment's revenue was EUR 38.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 33.2 million.

JDC Group AG expects 2025 revenues to grow to between EUR 245 and 265 million, with EBITDA reaching EUR 18.5 to 20.5 million.

JDC Group AG aims to achieve revenues of EUR 450 to 500 million and an EBITDA target of EUR 40 to 50 million by the end of 2030.

The next important date, Group Annual Financial Statement 2024, at JDC Group is on 31.03.2025.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.






