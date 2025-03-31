Wienerberger's 2024 Report: Innovating for a Brighter Future
In 2024, Wienerberger soared to new heights, achieving its third-best result ever with strategic acquisitions and a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- In 2024, Wienerberger achieved its third-best result in history, increasing total revenues by 6% to €4.5 billion and maintaining a robust operating EBITDA margin of 17%.
- Strategic acquisitions, including Terreal, Slatek OY, Tekken AS, and GrainPlastics, strengthened Wienerberger's market position and expanded its portfolio.
- Wienerberger focused on sustainability, opening a nearly CO₂-neutral brick plant in Uttendorf, Austria, and continued to lead the green transformation of the construction sector.
- Innovation is a key driver for Wienerberger, with 33% of revenue from innovative products and a goal of reaching 35% by 2026, including the launch of the Wioniq platform.
- Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and a market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe, with over 200 production sites and more than 20,000 employees worldwide.
- The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming to drive the transition towards climate neutrality and improve the quality of life for future generations.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 14.05.2025.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 31,97EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
