TUI Secures Slots for Two New Vessels, Boosting Marella Cruises Fleet

TUI AG has confirmed building slots for two new vessels from Fincantieri S.p.A., with delivery expected in FY31 and FY33, valued at over €2 billion.

The re-fleeting of Marella Cruises aims to replace a significant portion of its aging fleet, subject to final shipbuilding contracts and financing.

The UK cruise market, where Marella is a leader, is expected to grow by 9% annually until 2030, making it an attractive investment.

The project is expected to enhance Marella’s competitive position, with an anticipated EBIT of €130m to €150m per ship and a ROIC of 11% to 12%.

Financing is expected to follow an Export Credit Agency structure with 80% debt and 20% equity, potentially funded by increased joint venture dividends.

TUI aims to maintain disciplined capital investment and strengthen its balance sheet, with a target to define a shareholder return strategy by the end of 2025.

