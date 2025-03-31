TUI Secures Slots for Two New Vessels, Boosting Marella Cruises Fleet
TUI AG embarks on a transformative journey with two new vessels, aligning with the thriving UK cruise market and promising lucrative returns.
- TUI AG has confirmed building slots for two new vessels from Fincantieri S.p.A., with delivery expected in FY31 and FY33, valued at over €2 billion.
- The re-fleeting of Marella Cruises aims to replace a significant portion of its aging fleet, subject to final shipbuilding contracts and financing.
- The UK cruise market, where Marella is a leader, is expected to grow by 9% annually until 2030, making it an attractive investment.
- The project is expected to enhance Marella’s competitive position, with an anticipated EBIT of €130m to €150m per ship and a ROIC of 11% to 12%.
- Financing is expected to follow an Export Credit Agency structure with 80% debt and 20% equity, potentially funded by increased joint venture dividends.
- TUI aims to maintain disciplined capital investment and strengthen its balance sheet, with a target to define a shareholder return strategy by the end of 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TUI is on 14.05.2025.
The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,5250EUR and was down -2,97 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.653,73PKT (-0,81 %).
-3,01 %
ISIN:DE000TUAG505WKN:TUAG50
