Scandinavian Astor Group AB (von NuWays AG): BUY

31.03.2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Scandinavian Astor Group AB ISIN: SE0019175274



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 31.03.2025

Target price: SEK 39.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Faster growth as Sweden ramps up defence spending; PT up

Topic: Last Friday, we hosted an investor call with CFO Billström who gave detailed insights into the new mid-term targets and the short-term M&A pipeline. Further, Sweden aims to significantly ramp up defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. In detail:



New mid-term targets to be mainly stemmed from organic growth. Contrary to our previous assumption, 2/3 of the new mid-term targets announced last week (SEK 2.5bn sales with more than 15% EBITDA margin by FY'28e) should stem from an organic sales CAGR of 20% (incl. the full acquisition of the SEK 500m sales of the short-term M&A pipeline). The scenario of a 30% organic sales CAGR (vs. 44% yoy organic growth in FY'24) would imply 90% of the mid-term target to stem from organic growth alone, meaning that only little M&A (in '26, '27 and '28) would be necessary to achieve the target.

More M&A expected shortly: Following the resolved SEK 150m capital increase, Astor looks at a wellfilled and defence heavy M&A pipeline. Moreover, Astor has moved Airsafe into a new segment called Astor Protect effective 1st April '25 and has made place for a fourth, so far unknown segment "Astor X". For both new segments, we expect new additions soon.



Sweden ramps up defence spending even more. Also last week, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson announced that the country will provisionally aim to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. This is a much bigger and faster ramp-up than previously communicated (2.6% in FY'30). According to our calculation, this implies the defence spending FY'2430 CAGR to almost double from 7% to 12%.



Organic growth estimate raised: Our old FY'28e sales estimate stood at SEK 586m (not including the short-term M&A pipeline) and was based on an organic sales CAGR of 17% (25e-28e). Against the backdrop of the defence spending hike as well as the company's strong defence exposure, our old estimate seems too conservative. Therefore, we increase our organic growth assumption to an organic sales CAGR of 20% (25e-28e), but also increase our OPEX and CAPEX assumption, which will become necessary to foster that growth.

Therefore we increase our DCF-based PT to SEK 39.00 (old: SEK 30.00) and reiterate our BUY recommendation.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32088.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2108676 31.03.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Scandinavian Astor Group Aktie Die Scandinavian Astor Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 3,255 auf München (31. März 2025, 08:10 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Scandinavian Astor Group Aktie um +20,33 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +84,52 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Scandinavian Astor Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 149,92 Mio..