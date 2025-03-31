    StartseiteAktienelumeo AktieNachrichten zu elumeo
    elumeo SE Unveils €5.9M Restructuring, Cuts 2024 Forecast

    elumeo SE is set to redefine its future with a EUR 5.9 million restructuring plan, focusing on premium jewelry and operational efficiency, despite short-term financial challenges.

    • elumeo SE has announced a restructuring program costing EUR 5.9 million for 2025 to enhance competitiveness.
    • The daily live broadcasting operation will be reduced to 10 hours, and overhead functions will be streamlined.
    • The company will focus on jewelry priced above EUR 50 per piece and adjust personnel capacities accordingly.
    • The program #Juwelo100 to increase sales will continue, but targets will be delayed by up to three years.
    • For 2024, revenue and margin are expected to be slightly below forecasts, with adjusted EBITDA revised down to up to EUR -1 million.
    • The annual financial statements for 2024 are on track for publication on April 28, 2025.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at elumeo is on 28.04.2025.

    The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,4300EUR and was up +6,58 % compared with the previous day.


    elumeo

    +5,26 %
    +14,29 %
    +23,08 %
    +17,65 %
    +3,45 %
    -57,52 %
    -91,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A11Q059WKN:A11Q05





