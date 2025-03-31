elumeo SE Slashes Costs by EUR 5.9M, Lowers 2024 Forecast
elumeo SE is navigating turbulent times with a strategic overhaul, aiming to stabilize its financial footing and address antitrust concerns.
- elumeo SE plans extensive cost reduction measures totaling EUR 5.9 million in 2025 and has adjusted its 2024 forecast downwards.
- The company faces revenue pressure due to the elimination of the ancillary cost privilege for cable network operators in Germany.
- elumeo SE intends to claim damages in the double-digit million range for excessive feed-in tariffs, which it deems antitrust violations.
- Live broadcasting hours will be reduced from 15 to 10 hours, focusing on jewelry priced above EUR 50, and nearly 50 full-time positions will be cut.
- The #Juwelo100 growth program is postponed by up to three years, and the launch of Juwelo TV in Poland is planned for Q2/2025.
- Revenue and margin for 2024 are slightly below forecast, with adjusted EBITDA missing the forecast due to restructuring.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at elumeo is on 28.04.2025.
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,3900EUR and was up +4,82 % compared with the previous day.
