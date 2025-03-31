Nemetschek Names New Chief for Planning & Digital Twin Units

Sunil Pandita has been appointed as the new Chief Division Officer for the Planning & Design Division and Digital Twin Business Unit at Nemetschek Group.

He brings over 25 years of experience in digital transformation, having held senior roles at companies like Dell, McKinsey, and Honeywell.

Pandita holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science, as well as an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

He succeeds César Flores Rodríguez, who played a key role in shaping the Planning & Design Division and the Digital Twin Business Unit.

Nemetschek Group is a leading software provider for the AEC/O and media industries, focusing on digital transformation and innovative technologies.

The company reported a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024, and is certified in accordance with ISO 27001 for information security management.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 108,20EUR and was down -1,90 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 108,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.384,09PKT (-1,78 %).





