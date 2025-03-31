Fox ESS Achieves A-Rating in 2025 HTW Berlin Energy Storage Inspection (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - We are thrilled to announce that the Fox ESS H3-10.0-Smart hybrid

inverter and ECS2900-H6 battery have earned an A-rating in the 2025 HTW Berlin

Energy Storage System Inspection!



In this evaluation, Fox ESS showcased the performance of our fully in-house

developed hybrid inverter and battery system. This result reflects our continued

efforts in improving energy storage technology.





HTW Berlin , a leading German university of applied sciences, is well-regarded

for its research in energy storage technologies. Its annual 'Storage Inspection'

reports provide valuable evaluations, testing energy storage systems under

real-world conditions. This research contributes to the advancement of efficient

and reliable energy storage solutions.



For more details, check out the full report here:

https://solar.htw-berlin.de/studien/stromspeicher-inspektion-2025



