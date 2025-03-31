    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Fox ESS Achieves A-Rating in 2025 HTW Berlin Energy Storage Inspection (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - We are thrilled to announce that the Fox ESS H3-10.0-Smart hybrid
    inverter and ECS2900-H6 battery have earned an A-rating in the 2025 HTW Berlin
    Energy Storage System Inspection!

    In this evaluation, Fox ESS showcased the performance of our fully in-house
    developed hybrid inverter and battery system. This result reflects our continued
    efforts in improving energy storage technology.

    HTW Berlin , a leading German university of applied sciences, is well-regarded
    for its research in energy storage technologies. Its annual 'Storage Inspection'
    reports provide valuable evaluations, testing energy storage systems under
    real-world conditions. This research contributes to the advancement of efficient
    and reliable energy storage solutions.

    For more details, check out the full report here:
    https://solar.htw-berlin.de/studien/stromspeicher-inspektion-2025

    Pressekontakt:

    mailto:wangwei@fox-ess.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179003/6002004
    OTS: FOXESS CO., LTD.




