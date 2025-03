Berenberg senkt Ziel für Bechtle auf 38 Euro - 'Hold'

Highlights aus dem Jahresbericht:: Bechtle emphasizes AI as a strategic priority, launching BechtleGPT for customer service improvements and integrating AI into product offerings.: Business volume increased by 2% to €7.9 billion, while revenue decreased by 1.8%. Earnings after taxes decreased by 7.5%, resulting in a stable dividend payout of €0.70 per share.: Employee count grew by 4.2%, attributed mainly to acquisitions, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its workforce amidst a challenging economic landscape.: Bechtle aims to enhance sustainability measures, receiving Gold status from EcoVadis, and plans to integrate sustainability reporting based on European Standards moving forward.: Despite economic challenges, Bechtle remains the largest IT system house in Germany with a market share of approximately 3%.