Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 31.03.25
Foto:
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 31.03.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-1,39 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (-1,49 %), Tesla (-3,61 %), Allianz SE (-1,12 %), Gold (+0,96 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|Gold
|VG2GXH
|Long
|7,19
|119,31 Tsd.
|Siemens AG
|SJ4KQ4
|Long
|9,98
|104,90 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DY4PAB
|Long
|122,05
|85,96 Tsd.
|Deutsche Bank AG
|SJ368K
|Long
|4,18
|61,68 Tsd.
|ICE Brent Crude Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil) Rolling Future
|DY44GG
|Short
|34,69
|57,10 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Tesla
|HD577T
|Long
|2,33
|129,99 Tsd.
|Tesla
|PZ19FM
|Long
|2,93
|116,57 Tsd.
|Tesla
|PZ19GP
|Long
|2,30
|109,13 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PC9YKP
|Short
|9,40
|106,46 Tsd.
|TeamViewer
|DQ2R0S
|Long
|5,88
|106,10 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Sonstige
|PC995J
|9,72 Mio.
|DAX Performance
|
Cap
|PL8Z2L
|897,02 Tsd.
|DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
|
Classic
|A2URRU
|171,69 Tsd.
|Allianz SE
|
Classic
|SQ035L
|160,13 Tsd.
|Vonovia SE
|
Classic
|LB4TXJ
|99,04 Tsd.
