    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 31.03.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 31.03.25
    Foto:

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 31.03.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (-1,39 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von DAX Performance (-1,49 %), Tesla (-3,61 %), Allianz SE (-1,12 %), Gold (+0,96 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    Gold VG2GXH Long 7,19 119,31 Tsd.
    Siemens AG SJ4KQ4 Long 9,98 104,90 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DY4PAB Long 122,05 85,96 Tsd.
    Deutsche Bank AG SJ368K Long 4,18 61,68 Tsd.
    ICE Brent Crude Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil) Rolling Future DY44GG Short 34,69 57,10 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Tesla HD577T Long 2,33 129,99 Tsd.
    Tesla PZ19FM Long 2,93 116,57 Tsd.
    Tesla PZ19GP Long 2,30 109,13 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PC9YKP Short 9,40 106,46 Tsd.
    TeamViewer DQ2R0S Long 5,88 106,10 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Sonstige
    		PC995J 9,72 Mio.
    DAX Performance
    Cap
    		PL8Z2L 897,02 Tsd.
    DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
    Classic
    		A2URRU 171,69 Tsd.
    Allianz SE
    Classic
    		SQ035L 160,13 Tsd.
    Vonovia SE
    Classic
    		LB4TXJ 99,04 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
