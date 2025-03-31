Audius Surges 7.4% in 2024: Forecast Confirmed, Cash Flow Strong
audius SE's financial journey in 2024 reflects strategic growth and resilience, with promising prospects on the horizon.
- audius SE achieved a total revenue of EUR 84.2 million in 2024, marking a 7.4% increase from EUR 78.4 million in the previous year.
- The company's EBITDA was EUR 7.1 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 7.6 million, due to investments in new business areas.
- Operating cash flow reached a record high of EUR 5.6 million, up from EUR 2.9 million the previous year.
- The order backlog increased significantly to EUR 79.3 million, compared to EUR 56.8 million in 2023, indicating strong future prospects.
- Despite challenges, audius expects significant growth and positive financial developments for the current year, with a detailed forecast to be announced in the annual report.
- The equity ratio remained solid at 63.3%, and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 11.0 million, despite loan repayments and dividend payments.
