APONTIS PHARMA: Big 2024 Gains & Merger Plans Ahead!
APONTIS PHARMA has surged ahead with a remarkable 31.1% sales increase, signaling a transformative year for the company. With revenues climbing to EUR 48.5 million and a significant EBITDA turnaround, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. As it prepares for a merger with Zentiva AG, APONTIS PHARMA is poised for further expansion in 2025.
- APONTIS PHARMA reported a significant sales increase of 31.1% to EUR 48.5 million in the 2024 financial year, up from EUR 37.0 million in 2023.
- Single Pill combination revenues rose to EUR 34.4 million, reflecting a strong demand and improved supply situation for key products.
- EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 3.5 million, recovering from a loss of EUR 13.3 million in the previous year, aided by cost reductions and strategic realignment.
- The company plans a squeeze-out and merger with Zentiva AG, which has become the majority shareholder with approximately 93.83% of shares.
- APONTIS PHARMA aims for continued growth in 2025, projecting sales to reach EUR 56.4 million and EBITDA to increase to EUR 4.5 million.
- The company's equity ratio improved to 69.9% as of December 31, 2024, up from 52.7% in 2023, indicating a solid financial position.
