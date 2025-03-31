61 0 Kommentare APONTIS PHARMA: Big 2024 Gains & Merger Plans Ahead!

APONTIS PHARMA has surged ahead with a remarkable 31.1% sales increase, signaling a transformative year for the company. With revenues climbing to EUR 48.5 million and a significant EBITDA turnaround, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. As it prepares for a merger with Zentiva AG, APONTIS PHARMA is poised for further expansion in 2025.

