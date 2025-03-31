Isomorphic Labs announces $600 million funding to further develop its next-generation AI drug design engine and advance therapeutic programs into the clinic
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Isomorphic Labs will utilise the funding to further
power its AI drug design engine through frontier AI research and development and
to scale and progress its drug candidate pipeline.
Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, today
announced it has raised $600 Million in its first external funding round. The
financing round is led by Thrive Capital, with participation from GV, and
follow-on capital from existing investor, Alphabet.
Isomorphic Labs was founded with the ambition to leverage the power of AI to
reimagine and accelerate drug discovery to bring much-needed treatments to
millions of patients globally. The company aims to apply its pioneering AI drug
design engine to deliver biomedical breakthroughs and is advancing drug design
programs across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities.
"We're excited to bring together a top-tier investor group with deep AI and life
sciences expertise as we aim to transform this industry through an
interdisciplinary approach," said Isomorphic Labs founder and CEO, Sir Demis
Hassabis. "This funding will further turbocharge the development of our
next-generation AI drug design engine, help us advance our own programs into
clinical development, and is a significant step forward towards our mission of
one day solving all disease with the help of AI."
Since its founding, the company has developed a number of next-generation AI
models that come together to form its unified AI drug design engine that works
across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. One example breakthrough
model is AlphaFold 3, developed and released in May 2024 by Isomorphic Labs
together with Google DeepMind, with the ability to accurately predict the
structure and interactions of all of life's molecules. Leveraging these
state-of-the-art AI technologies, Isomorphic Labs has established a drug
discovery portfolio consisting of partnered programs with pharmaceutical
industry leaders Eli Lilly and Novartis, as well as internal programs primarily
focused in oncology and immunology. Novartis and Isomorphic Labs recently
expanded the scope of their original collaboration just over a year after
initiating the relationship.
