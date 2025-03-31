    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Isomorphic Labs announces $600 million funding to further develop its next-generation AI drug design engine and advance therapeutic programs into the clinic

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Isomorphic Labs will utilise the funding to further
    power its AI drug design engine through frontier AI research and development and
    to scale and progress its drug candidate pipeline.

    Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, today
    announced it has raised $600 Million in its first external funding round. The
    financing round is led by Thrive Capital, with participation from GV, and
    follow-on capital from existing investor, Alphabet.

    Isomorphic Labs was founded with the ambition to leverage the power of AI to
    reimagine and accelerate drug discovery to bring much-needed treatments to
    millions of patients globally. The company aims to apply its pioneering AI drug
    design engine to deliver biomedical breakthroughs and is advancing drug design
    programs across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities.

    "We're excited to bring together a top-tier investor group with deep AI and life
    sciences expertise as we aim to transform this industry through an
    interdisciplinary approach," said Isomorphic Labs founder and CEO, Sir Demis
    Hassabis. "This funding will further turbocharge the development of our
    next-generation AI drug design engine, help us advance our own programs into
    clinical development, and is a significant step forward towards our mission of
    one day solving all disease with the help of AI."

    Since its founding, the company has developed a number of next-generation AI
    models that come together to form its unified AI drug design engine that works
    across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities. One example breakthrough
    model is AlphaFold 3, developed and released in May 2024 by Isomorphic Labs
    together with Google DeepMind, with the ability to accurately predict the
    structure and interactions of all of life's molecules. Leveraging these
    state-of-the-art AI technologies, Isomorphic Labs has established a drug
    discovery portfolio consisting of partnered programs with pharmaceutical
    industry leaders Eli Lilly and Novartis, as well as internal programs primarily
    focused in oncology and immunology. Novartis and Isomorphic Labs recently
    expanded the scope of their original collaboration just over a year after
    initiating the relationship.

    "At Thrive, we aim to invest in category-defining companies with singular
    conviction, and that has led us to Isomorphic Labs," said Joshua Kushner,
    Founder and CEO of Thrive Capital. "We believe Isomorphic has earned a rare
    position to define a new age of drug discovery and design, and we are deeply
    inspired by their mission and the extraordinary progress they have made to
    Seite 1 von 2




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Isomorphic Labs announces $600 million funding to further develop its next-generation AI drug design engine and advance therapeutic programs into the clinic Isomorphic Labs will utilise the funding to further power its AI drug design engine through frontier AI research and development and to scale and progress its drug candidate pipeline. Isomorphic Labs, an AI-first drug design and development company, …