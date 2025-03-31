Southern Linc Leverages OneLayer to Enhance Management and Security of Its Ericsson Private Cellular Network

Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G OT management

and Zero Trust security, is proud to announce that Southern Linc, the wireless

subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), has selected OneLayer's Bridge

platform to enhance the management and security of its highly reliable, highly

secure CriticalLinc(TM) LTE network.



Leveraging Ericsson's core network technology, Southern Linc owns and manages a

private regional LTE network covering 122,000 square miles of service territory.

The network supports a wide variety of devices and applications for commercial

and utility customers including electric grid control and monitoring devices,

cellular routers, mission-critical push-to-talk services, smartphones, hotspots,

laptops/tablets, sensors, and more. With significantly increasing demand for

network access, Southern Linc selected OneLayer's Bridge platform to enhance the

management and security of the CriticalLinc network.





"Southern Linc is a pioneer in utility operations and the leader in private LTEfor both maturity and scale," remarked Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "This jointcollaboration is a significant milestone, and we're proud to be part of theircommitment to operational excellence."OneLayer's Bridge solution provides customized network management and securitycapabilities that address Southern Linc's unique needs. The platform offershigh-accuracy device fingerprinting, which enables effective profiling andreclassification of devices. Furthermore, it correlates device identities acrossIP and cellular networks and provides real-time detection of hidden devices.This comprehensive asset management solution improves Southern Linc's networkcontrol and supports efficient scaling.With the OneLayer solution, Southern Linc has full visibility and control of alldevices on its network. This visibility and control helps facilitate effectivemanagement of device communications, and it provides insights into devicesconnected behind routers."Our partnership with OneLayer allows us to scale and secure all of the deviceson our network so we can effectively and efficiently expand networkutilization," said Alan McIntyre, Vice President of Engineering and Operationsat Southern Linc. "OneLayer's Bridge platform gives us control of connectedassets on our LTE network and provides essential tools to better manage andsecure our network as usage expands," he continued.OneLayer also supports Southern Linc's security position by enabling detectionand response to network threats swiftly, often reducing response times fromweeks to mere hours. Through robust policy enforcement, network segmentation and