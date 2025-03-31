    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Southern Linc Leverages OneLayer to Enhance Management and Security of Its Ericsson Private Cellular Network

    Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G OT management
    and Zero Trust security, is proud to announce that Southern Linc, the wireless
    subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), has selected OneLayer's Bridge
    platform to enhance the management and security of its highly reliable, highly
    secure CriticalLinc(TM) LTE network.

    Leveraging Ericsson's core network technology, Southern Linc owns and manages a
    private regional LTE network covering 122,000 square miles of service territory.
    The network supports a wide variety of devices and applications for commercial
    and utility customers including electric grid control and monitoring devices,
    cellular routers, mission-critical push-to-talk services, smartphones, hotspots,
    laptops/tablets, sensors, and more. With significantly increasing demand for
    network access, Southern Linc selected OneLayer's Bridge platform to enhance the
    management and security of the CriticalLinc network.

    "Southern Linc is a pioneer in utility operations and the leader in private LTE
    for both maturity and scale," remarked Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "This joint
    collaboration is a significant milestone, and we're proud to be part of their
    commitment to operational excellence."

    OneLayer's Bridge solution provides customized network management and security
    capabilities that address Southern Linc's unique needs. The platform offers
    high-accuracy device fingerprinting, which enables effective profiling and
    reclassification of devices. Furthermore, it correlates device identities across
    IP and cellular networks and provides real-time detection of hidden devices.
    This comprehensive asset management solution improves Southern Linc's network
    control and supports efficient scaling.

    With the OneLayer solution, Southern Linc has full visibility and control of all
    devices on its network. This visibility and control helps facilitate effective
    management of device communications, and it provides insights into devices
    connected behind routers.

    "Our partnership with OneLayer allows us to scale and secure all of the devices
    on our network so we can effectively and efficiently expand network
    utilization," said Alan McIntyre, Vice President of Engineering and Operations
    at Southern Linc. "OneLayer's Bridge platform gives us control of connected
    assets on our LTE network and provides essential tools to better manage and
    secure our network as usage expands," he continued.

    OneLayer also supports Southern Linc's security position by enabling detection
    and response to network threats swiftly, often reducing response times from
    weeks to mere hours. Through robust policy enforcement, network segmentation and
