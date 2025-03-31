STS Group Triumphs: 2024 Report Shows Success in Tough Market

STS Group AG published its 2024 Annual Report, meeting its annual forecast in a challenging market environment.

The US production site was a key growth driver, contributing to an 8.5% increase in group revenue before one-off effects, reaching EUR 301.5 million.

EBITDA improved to EUR 23.0 million, with a stable EBITDA margin of 7.4%.

The Plastics segment saw significant revenue growth of 17.3% before one-off effects, while the China and Materials segments experienced revenue declines.

Despite a negative net result of EUR -0.6 million, restructuring and cost-cutting measures improved profitability.

For 2025, STS Group forecasts stable group revenue and an EBITDA margin in the higher single-digit percentage range, with additional serial sales from the new US plant.

