STS Group Triumphs: 2024 Report Shows Success in Tough Market
In a year marked by economic challenges, STS Group AG has not only met its annual forecast but also set the stage for future growth. The US production site emerged as a pivotal growth engine, driving an 8.5% revenue increase to EUR 301.5 million, while EBITDA climbed to EUR 23.0 million. While the Plastics segment boasted a remarkable 17.3% revenue surge, the China and Materials segments faced declines. Looking ahead, STS Group anticipates stable revenue and a robust EBITDA margin, buoyed by new serial sales from its US plant.
- STS Group AG published its 2024 Annual Report, meeting its annual forecast in a challenging market environment.
- The US production site was a key growth driver, contributing to an 8.5% increase in group revenue before one-off effects, reaching EUR 301.5 million.
- EBITDA improved to EUR 23.0 million, with a stable EBITDA margin of 7.4%.
- The Plastics segment saw significant revenue growth of 17.3% before one-off effects, while the China and Materials segments experienced revenue declines.
- Despite a negative net result of EUR -0.6 million, restructuring and cost-cutting measures improved profitability.
- For 2025, STS Group forecasts stable group revenue and an EBITDA margin in the higher single-digit percentage range, with additional serial sales from the new US plant.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at STS Group is on 31.03.2025.
The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 3,9900EUR and was up +5,00 % compared with the previous day.
