    For the first time, EUROMONEY rewards a Swiss independent wealth manager

    NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS

    Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - For over 30 years, EUROMONEY has been the benchmark
    for awards in the European banking industry. In order to recognize the many
    independent wealth managers/EAM/MFOs that are excelling in the wealth management
    space, EUROMONEY has introduced this year a dedicated category: PRIVATE BANKING
    2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER.

    After three months of deliberation and an 80-page application, Geneva-based
    multi-family office NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has been awarded as PRIVATE BANKING
    SWITZERLAND 2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER by EUROMONEY's editorial and research
    teams as well as an external panel of industry practitioners.

    Traditionally reserved for banking institutions, this recognition highlights the
    high level of professionalism among independent wealth managers, particularly
    NOVUM. Their independence, flexibility, and high-net-worth client service make
    this multi-family office a true alternative to private banks.

    According to EUROMONEY's team , "NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has swiftly emerged as a
    dynamic player in the Swiss wealth management sector, distinguished by
    specialised service and a sophisticated approach tailored to
    ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families. The firm embraces a specialised service
    model featuring a one-to-one employees-to-client ratio, enabling deep
    customization across 14 jurisdictions."

    This distinction also acknowledges the exceptional growth of NOVUM CAPITAL
    PARTNERS, founded in 2018, which today has 36 employees and over 5 billion Swiss
    francs in assets under management.

    Gabriele Gallotti, co-founder and CEO of NOVUM , says, "We are honored that
    EUROMONEY has recognized the unique value proposition we offer to our HNWI
    clients - a proposition that is not only different from that of the banks but
    also distinct from other independent wealth managers."

    Novum Capital Partners SA is a Multi-Family Office specialising in wealth
    management and family office services for UHNWI clients. Novum's aim is to
    assist its clients in the global management of their assets, with the objective
    of providing them with peace of mind. Through its business model, Novum advises
    its clients without any form of conflict of interest.

