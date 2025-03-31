For the first time, EUROMONEY rewards a Swiss independent wealth manager
NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - For over 30 years, EUROMONEY has been the benchmark
for awards in the European banking industry. In order to recognize the many
independent wealth managers/EAM/MFOs that are excelling in the wealth management
space, EUROMONEY has introduced this year a dedicated category: PRIVATE BANKING
2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER.
After three months of deliberation and an 80-page application, Geneva-based
multi-family office NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has been awarded as PRIVATE BANKING
SWITZERLAND 2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER by EUROMONEY's editorial and research
teams as well as an external panel of industry practitioners.
Traditionally reserved for banking institutions, this recognition highlights the
high level of professionalism among independent wealth managers, particularly
NOVUM. Their independence, flexibility, and high-net-worth client service make
this multi-family office a true alternative to private banks.
According to EUROMONEY's team , "NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has swiftly emerged as a
dynamic player in the Swiss wealth management sector, distinguished by
specialised service and a sophisticated approach tailored to
ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families. The firm embraces a specialised service
model featuring a one-to-one employees-to-client ratio, enabling deep
customization across 14 jurisdictions."
This distinction also acknowledges the exceptional growth of NOVUM CAPITAL
PARTNERS, founded in 2018, which today has 36 employees and over 5 billion Swiss
francs in assets under management.
Gabriele Gallotti, co-founder and CEO of NOVUM , says, "We are honored that
EUROMONEY has recognized the unique value proposition we offer to our HNWI
clients - a proposition that is not only different from that of the banks but
also distinct from other independent wealth managers."
Novum Capital Partners SA is a Multi-Family Office specialising in wealth
management and family office services for UHNWI clients. Novum's aim is to
assist its clients in the global management of their assets, with the objective
of providing them with peace of mind. Through its business model, Novum advises
its clients without any form of conflict of interest.
OTS: NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS
