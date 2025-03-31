Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - For over 30 years, EUROMONEY has been the benchmark

for awards in the European banking industry. In order to recognize the many

independent wealth managers/EAM/MFOs that are excelling in the wealth management

space, EUROMONEY has introduced this year a dedicated category: PRIVATE BANKING

2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER.



After three months of deliberation and an 80-page application, Geneva-based

multi-family office NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has been awarded as PRIVATE BANKING

SWITZERLAND 2025 - BEST WEALTH MANAGER by EUROMONEY's editorial and research

teams as well as an external panel of industry practitioners.





Traditionally reserved for banking institutions, this recognition highlights the

high level of professionalism among independent wealth managers, particularly

NOVUM. Their independence, flexibility, and high-net-worth client service make

this multi-family office a true alternative to private banks.



According to EUROMONEY's team , "NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has swiftly emerged as a

dynamic player in the Swiss wealth management sector, distinguished by

specialised service and a sophisticated approach tailored to

ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families. The firm embraces a specialised service

model featuring a one-to-one employees-to-client ratio, enabling deep

customization across 14 jurisdictions."



This distinction also acknowledges the exceptional growth of NOVUM CAPITAL

PARTNERS, founded in 2018, which today has 36 employees and over 5 billion Swiss

francs in assets under management.



Gabriele Gallotti, co-founder and CEO of NOVUM , says, "We are honored that

EUROMONEY has recognized the unique value proposition we offer to our HNWI

clients - a proposition that is not only different from that of the banks but

also distinct from other independent wealth managers."



Novum Capital Partners SA is a Multi-Family Office specialising in wealth

management and family office services for UHNWI clients. Novum's aim is to

assist its clients in the global management of their assets, with the objective

of providing them with peace of mind. Through its business model, Novum advises

its clients without any form of conflict of interest.



