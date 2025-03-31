    StartseiteAktienBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktieNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CFO Beat Neukom to Exit Bystronic (Bystronic Namen-Akt A) Soon

    Beat Neukom's departure as CFO of Bystronic in April 2025 signals a new chapter for the company, with CEO Domenico Iacovelli stepping in temporarily as the search for a successor begins.

    • Beat Neukom will leave his position as CFO of Bystronic on April 17, 2025, by mutual agreement.
    • Neukom has served as CFO since 2021 and was recognized for his contributions during the company's restructuring.
    • The Board of Directors and CEO Domenico Iacovelli expressed gratitude for Neukom's service.
    • A search for Neukom's successor has already begun.
    • Domenico Iacovelli will temporarily take on the role of Group CFO until a successor is appointed.
    • Bystronic is a leading global technology company specializing in sheet metal processing and automation solutions.

    The price of Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) at the time of the news was 327,75EUR and was down -4,17 % compared with the previous day.


    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    -4,17 %
    -1,45 %
    +6,16 %
    +3,57 %
    -30,55 %
    -63,66 %
    -51,08 %
    +6,23 %
    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CFO Beat Neukom to Exit Bystronic (Bystronic Namen-Akt A) Soon Beat Neukom's departure as CFO of Bystronic in April 2025 signals a new chapter for the company, with CEO Domenico Iacovelli stepping in temporarily as the search for a successor begins.