CFO Beat Neukom to Exit Bystronic (Bystronic Namen-Akt A) Soon
Beat Neukom's departure as CFO of Bystronic in April 2025 signals a new chapter for the company, with CEO Domenico Iacovelli stepping in temporarily as the search for a successor begins.
- Beat Neukom will leave his position as CFO of Bystronic on April 17, 2025, by mutual agreement.
- Neukom has served as CFO since 2021 and was recognized for his contributions during the company's restructuring.
- The Board of Directors and CEO Domenico Iacovelli expressed gratitude for Neukom's service.
- A search for Neukom's successor has already begun.
- Domenico Iacovelli will temporarily take on the role of Group CFO until a successor is appointed.
- Bystronic is a leading global technology company specializing in sheet metal processing and automation solutions.
The price of Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) at the time of the news was 327,75EUR and was down -4,17 % compared with the previous
day.
-4,17 %
-1,45 %
+6,16 %
+3,57 %
-30,55 %
-63,66 %
-51,08 %
+6,23 %
ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR
