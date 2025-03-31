ACCENTRO Real Estate AG delays 2023/24 financial statement release.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has announced a postponement of the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023 and 2024.

The delay is due to the auditors needing more time to assess the company's ability to continue as a going concern, following a recent agreement on a comprehensive restructuring solution.

The original plan was to complete the audits and publish the financial statements by 30 April 2025, but this is no longer feasible.

ACCENTRO's Management Board will announce a new date for the publication of the financial statements and provide information on the Annual General Meeting as soon as possible.

The announcement was made by Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations at ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at Accentro Real Estate is on 01.04.2025.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,0975EUR and was down -54,65 % compared with the previous day.





