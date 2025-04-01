CPI PROPERTY GROUP Unveils 2024 Financial Performance Insights
CPI Property Group's 2024 financial results highlight strategic asset management and sustainability, with €20.6 billion in assets and a focus on green initiatives.
- CPI Property Group published its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting total assets of €20.6 billion and an EPRA NRV of €6.4 billion.
- The property portfolio value decreased to €18.2 billion, influenced by disposals and a slight decline in valuations, while net rental income remained stable at €795 million.
- The Group aims to dispose of over €1 billion in assets in 2025, with significant disposals already in progress, including €1.6 billion in gross proceeds received in 2024.
- Net debt was reduced by nearly €1.2 billion, resulting in a net loan-to-value ratio of 49.6% and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 12.1x.
- Total liquidity at the end of 2024 was €1.5 billion, sufficient to cover debt maturities for the next two years, and the Group entered a new €400 million revolving credit facility.
- The share of certified green assets increased to 47.7%, and the Group received an A score for climate change from CDP for its sustainability efforts.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 30.05.2025.
ISIN:LU0251710041WKN:A0JL4D
