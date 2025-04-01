PIERER Mobility Secures Funds to Restart KTM Production
PIERER Mobility AG secures EUR 50 million to reignite KTM's production, countering false financial claims and advancing a creditor-approved restructuring plan with a EUR 600 million target by May 2025.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- PIERER Mobility AG has secured an additional EUR 50 million to finance the resumption of production at KTM, which restarted on March 17, 2025.
- Allegations from a major Austrian credit institution regarding a EUR 65 million demand from comfort letters are incorrect, and the company denies any obligation to provide funds.
- The company asserts that claims of money being abstracted from creditors are false.
- On February 25, 2025, creditors approved a restructuring plan for KTM AG with a quota of 30%.
- The investor process to finance the restructuring plan and ongoing operations of KTM Group is ongoing, with a cash quota of approximately EUR 600 million due by May 23, 2025.
- This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution in certain jurisdictions, including the United States and Australia.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 18.04.2025.
