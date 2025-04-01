AEVIS VICTORIA Hotel Branch Sees Robust 2024 Growth with Quality Assets

AEVIS VICTORIA SA's hotel division experienced strong growth in 2024, with a revenue increase of 10.5% to CHF 188.4 million, driven by improved occupancy rates and RevPAR.

EBITDA for MRH Switzerland AG rose nearly 46% to CHF 13.5 million, reflecting the success of a repositioning strategy in partnership with Michel Reybier Hospitality.

Swiss Hotel Properties AG's portfolio value increased by over CHF 23 million to CHF 881.2 million, including iconic assets in prime Swiss locations.

SHP initiated the sale of non-strategic assets worth approximately CHF 100 million to focus on hotel development and reduced its debt leverage to below 47%.

The hotel branch's integrated model combines high-level operations with quality real estate ownership, aiming for sustainable value creation in premium destinations.

Early 2025 results show a 4% revenue increase, particularly from Zermatt establishments, indicating continued positive momentum for the year.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 03.04.2025.

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 12,725EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.





