LM PAY: Revolutionizing Financing for Polish Medical & Aesthetic Care
LM PAY is revolutionizing healthcare financing in Poland, offering tailored solutions amidst insurance gaps and high costs, with plans to expand and innovate across Europe.
- LM PAY offers tailored financing solutions for medical and aesthetic services in Poland, addressing limited insurance coverage and high private healthcare costs.
- The Polish National Health Fund (NFZ) does not cover many medical services, leading to long waiting times for subsidized treatments, prompting patients to seek private alternatives.
- Over 30% of Polish patients are now using financing options for medical treatments, with LM PAY providing flexible installment plans directly in clinics.
- The average loan amount for medical services is PLN 1,800 (EUR 430) for short-term financing and PLN 5,600 (EUR 1,300) for longer-term financing, with a 17.6% increase in customers in 2024.
- LM PAY plans to expand into the Romanian market and introduce new products, including the LM PAY card for flexible payments and partnerships in the InsurTech sector.
- The company collaborates with over 13,000 clinics and beauty salons in Poland, aiming for further growth in B2B partnerships and diversification into new industries.
