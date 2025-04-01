2G Energy's Profit Surge: EBIT Margin Climbs to 8.9% in 2024!

2G Energy AG increased its EBIT margin to 8.9% in 2024, up from 7.6% the previous year.

Sales revenue in North and Central America grew by 71% to EUR 34.8 million in 2024.

The company confirms revenue growth forecasts for 2025 (EUR 430 to 450 million) and 2026 (EUR 440 to 490 million).

The Management Board projects further EBIT improvements with forecasts of 8.5-10.5% for 2025 and 9.0-11.0% for 2026.

Liquidity rose sharply to EUR 50.0 million at the end of 2024, compared to EUR 12.6 million the previous year.

2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, with a strong presence in over 50 countries and net sales of EUR 375.6 million in 2024.

The next important date, Preliminary figures as of December 31, 2024, forecast for 2025, at 2G ENERGY is on 01.04.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 25,15EUR and was up +2,76 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,40 % since publication.





