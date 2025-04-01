2G Energy's Profit Surge: EBIT Margin Climbs to 8.9% in 2024!
2G Energy AG has surged ahead with impressive financial strides, boosting its EBIT margin and expanding its market reach across the Americas. With a remarkable 71% increase in sales revenue in North and Central America, the company confidently forecasts continued growth into 2025 and 2026. The sharp rise in liquidity and a robust presence in over 50 countries underscore 2G Energy AG's strong market position.
- 2G Energy AG increased its EBIT margin to 8.9% in 2024, up from 7.6% the previous year.
- Sales revenue in North and Central America grew by 71% to EUR 34.8 million in 2024.
- The company confirms revenue growth forecasts for 2025 (EUR 430 to 450 million) and 2026 (EUR 440 to 490 million).
- The Management Board projects further EBIT improvements with forecasts of 8.5-10.5% for 2025 and 9.0-11.0% for 2026.
- Liquidity rose sharply to EUR 50.0 million at the end of 2024, compared to EUR 12.6 million the previous year.
- 2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, with a strong presence in over 50 countries and net sales of EUR 375.6 million in 2024.
