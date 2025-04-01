O'Key Group's FY 2024: RUB 2.0 BN Profit & 20.3% EBITDA Surge
O'KEY Group has turned the tide, transforming a net loss into a robust profit. With revenues climbing and profits soaring, the Group's financial health is stronger than ever. Expanding its footprint and optimizing operations, O'KEY Group's success story continues to unfold.
- O'KEY Group reported a net profit of RUB 2.0 billion in FY 2024, compared to a net loss of RUB 2.9 billion in FY 2023.
- Total Group revenue increased by 5.5% year-over-year to RUB 219.4 billion, driven by growth in both O'KEY hypermarkets and DA! discounters.
- Group EBITDA grew by 20.3% year-over-year to RUB 20.5 billion, with an EBITDA margin increase of 1.1 percentage points to 9.3%.
- DA! discounters' EBITDA surged by 61.0% year-over-year to RUB 7.1 billion, with an EBITDA margin increase of 2.8 percentage points to 9.7%.
- The Group's total selling, general, and administrative expenses remained flat year-over-year at RUB 42.6 billion, with a decrease in percentage of revenue by 1.1 percentage points to 19.4%.
- As of December 31, 2024, the Group had 301 stores across Russia, including 77 hypermarkets and 224 discounters, with a total selling space of 663,568 square meters.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 24.04.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte