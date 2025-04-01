77 0 Kommentare Corporate Distress Surges in Switzerland, Echoing Europe

Corporate distress in Switzerland has surged to unprecedented levels since 2022. A staggering 8.2% of companies are now financially distressed, up from 6.6% last year. Across Europe, financial distress has risen by 22%, affecting 11.5% of companies. Industries like chemicals, fashion retail, and manufacturing are hit hardest. Germany's distress levels have doubled, soaring from 8.1% in 2023 to 16.6% in 2024. Rising interest rates, declining profitability, and liquidity issues are key contributors. Alvarez & Marsal advises swift financial assessments to navigate these turbulent times.

Corporate distress in Switzerland has reached its highest level since 2022, with 8.2% of companies assessed as financially distressed, up from 6.6% the previous year.

The overall financial distress among European companies has risen by 22%, with 11.5% of corporates in distress, reflecting broader economic pressures.

Key sectors experiencing the highest increases in distress include chemicals, fashion retail, and manufacturing.

The German market has seen the most significant rise in distress, doubling from 8.1% in 2023 to 16.6% in 2024, highlighting severe economic challenges.

Companies in Switzerland are facing rising interest rates, weakening profitability, and liquidity constraints, which are contributing to the increase in distress.

Alvarez & Marsal emphasizes the need for companies to assess their financial positions quickly to mitigate risks from economic uncertainties and rising financing costs.





