Original-Research
q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
- q.beyond AG erhält Kaufempfehlung mit Ziel 1,30 EUR.
- Umsatz FY24 bei 193 Mio. EUR, 1,7% Wachstum.
- Starker FCF von 7 Mio. EUR, M&A-Strategie in Sicht.
Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG
01.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG
Company Name: q.beyond AG
ISIN: DE0005137004
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 01.04.2025
Target price: EUR 1.30
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Philipp Sennewald
Final FY in line with prelims / Strong FCF highlights release; chg.
FY24 sales came in at EUR 193m, up 1.7% yoy. Top-line was once again driven by the Managed Services segment, where sales increased 4.9% yoy to EUR 135m. Notably, QBY was able to significantly
increase the implementation of AI based solutions in the fields of knowledge and records management. Further, the
increased focus on cyber security and integrated software development beared fruit in FY24. On the other hand, Consulting showed declining sales (-5.0% to EUR 57.3m), which was mainly driven by ongoing investment reluctance in the German Mittelstand. Moreover, QBY continued to give up non- and low-margin projects.
The latter already became visible in a strongly improved gross margin of 17.9% (+3.4pp yoy). This was further driven by a reduction of external personell. Going forward, we expect a further gross
margin expansion based especially on an increasing near- and off-shoring ratio (management target of 20% in FY25 vs 14% in FY24).
Accordingly, EBITDA came in strong at EUR 10.5m, implying a 5.5% margin (+2.5pp yoy), beating our (EUR 9.2m) and street's (EUR 9.2m) old estimates as well as the company's guidance of EUR 8-10m.
Besides the improved gross margin, efficiency measures in SG&A were the main drivers of the strong improvement. In fact, EBITDA increased 83% yoy even including last years positive net one-offs
of EUR 3.3m.
The strong released was highlighted by a substantially improved FCF (excl. leasing expenses) of EUR 7.0m (eNuW: EUR 5.7m; FY23: EUR 3.9m). Mind you, that this figure differs from QBY's FCF
definition (EUR 3.2m; total change in net liquidity (excl. M&A)).
This should bode especially well for management M&A targets. For FY25, management confirmed in the CC on the FY prelims, that the company is in an advanced stage to acquire 1-2 targets this
year. Management is looking for margin accretive deals with EUR >10m sales. Given the recently imposed special fund for investing EUR 500bn on infrastructure and the suspension of the debt break
for defense spending, we regard it as even more likely that QBY will look for targets with a high public sector exposure (healthcare, energy, defense). This was also confirmed during the
call.
Given the strong numbers and an undemanding valuation (FY25e EV/EBITDA of 4.0x), we reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.30 PT based on DCF.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32106.pdf For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
2109568 01.04.2025 CET/CEST
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur q.beyond Aktie
Die q.beyond Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,02 % und einem Kurs von 0,776 auf Tradegate (01. April 2025, 09:00 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der q.beyond Aktie um -1,28 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,80 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von q.beyond bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 96,67 Mio..
Die letzten 3 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,0000Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 1,0000Euro was eine Bandbreite von +28,87 %/+28,87 % bedeutet.
