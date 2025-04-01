Techem Sustainability Report 2024
Digitalization and innovation for more climate action (FOTO)
- Techem is expanding its digital platform to further increase sustainability
and efficiency in buildings
- Expansion in residential and commercial properties: 1,514 new charging points
for electric mobility in Germany
- Reduction of the company's own CO?e emissions by around 18 percent compared to
the base year 2020
Techem, a leading global service provider for smart and sustainable building
solutions, is systematically continuing its sustainable transformation and
making significant progress in the areas of CO?e reduction, digitalization and
energy efficiency in 2024. With the expansion of its digital decarbonization
platform, the company is driving forward the digital and sustainable development
of the building sector in a targeted manner. The platform enables the
intelligent networking of energy data, players and applications and thus offers
new opportunities for optimizing energy consumption and emissions. In addition,
Techem has already equipped half of its contracting facilities with innovative,
AI-based technology in order to monitor energy use, control it more efficiently
and thus continuously reduce it.
One key success is the reduction in CO?e emissions by 18% since 2020. In
addition to energy efficiency in buildings, the company is also driving forward
the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions. By the end of the 2024
financial year, 1,514 new charging points for electric vehicles had been
installed to expand the charging infrastructure in residential and commercial
properties. The number of charging points is set to reach 5,000 by 2027.
Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem, emphasizes the importance of digital solutions
for a sustainable future: "Our digital platform creates transparency about
energy consumption, identifies potential savings and helps the real estate
industry to operate more sustainably. Digital transformation is key to reducing
emissions and increasing efficiency - and we are determined to play an active
role in shaping this change." In addition to climate protection and
digitalization, Techem is also committed to diversity and equal opportunities.
The proportion of women in management positions rose to 31.9% last year and is
set to increase to 35% by 2025. Through targeted support programs, mentoring and
training, the company strengthens an inclusive corporate culture and promotes
equal development opportunities.
The rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics recognized these
sustainability-related activities by awarding Techem a "Negligible Risk" rating
in terms of material financial impact from ESG factors for the second time in a
