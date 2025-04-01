Digitalization and innovation for more climate action (FOTO)

    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Eschborn (ots) -

    - Techem is expanding its digital platform to further increase sustainability
    and efficiency in buildings
    - Expansion in residential and commercial properties: 1,514 new charging points
    for electric mobility in Germany
    - Reduction of the company's own CO?e emissions by around 18 percent compared to
    the base year 2020

    Techem, a leading global service provider for smart and sustainable building
    solutions, is systematically continuing its sustainable transformation and
    making significant progress in the areas of CO?e reduction, digitalization and
    energy efficiency in 2024. With the expansion of its digital decarbonization
    platform, the company is driving forward the digital and sustainable development
    of the building sector in a targeted manner. The platform enables the
    intelligent networking of energy data, players and applications and thus offers
    new opportunities for optimizing energy consumption and emissions. In addition,
    Techem has already equipped half of its contracting facilities with innovative,
    AI-based technology in order to monitor energy use, control it more efficiently
    and thus continuously reduce it.

    One key success is the reduction in CO?e emissions by 18% since 2020. In
    addition to energy efficiency in buildings, the company is also driving forward
    the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions. By the end of the 2024
    financial year, 1,514 new charging points for electric vehicles had been
    installed to expand the charging infrastructure in residential and commercial
    properties. The number of charging points is set to reach 5,000 by 2027.
    Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem, emphasizes the importance of digital solutions
    for a sustainable future: "Our digital platform creates transparency about
    energy consumption, identifies potential savings and helps the real estate
    industry to operate more sustainably. Digital transformation is key to reducing
    emissions and increasing efficiency - and we are determined to play an active
    role in shaping this change." In addition to climate protection and
    digitalization, Techem is also committed to diversity and equal opportunities.
    The proportion of women in management positions rose to 31.9% last year and is
    set to increase to 35% by 2025. Through targeted support programs, mentoring and
    training, the company strengthens an inclusive corporate culture and promotes
    equal development opportunities.

    The rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics recognized these
    sustainability-related activities by awarding Techem a "Negligible Risk" rating
    in terms of material financial impact from ESG factors for the second time in a
