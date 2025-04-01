Digitalization and innovation for more climate action (FOTO)

Eschborn (ots) -



- Techem is expanding its digital platform to further increase sustainability

and efficiency in buildings

- Expansion in residential and commercial properties: 1,514 new charging points

for electric mobility in Germany

- Reduction of the company's own CO?e emissions by around 18 percent compared to

the base year 2020



Techem, a leading global service provider for smart and sustainable building

solutions, is systematically continuing its sustainable transformation and

making significant progress in the areas of CO?e reduction, digitalization and

energy efficiency in 2024. With the expansion of its digital decarbonization

platform, the company is driving forward the digital and sustainable development

of the building sector in a targeted manner. The platform enables the

intelligent networking of energy data, players and applications and thus offers

new opportunities for optimizing energy consumption and emissions. In addition,

Techem has already equipped half of its contracting facilities with innovative,

AI-based technology in order to monitor energy use, control it more efficiently

and thus continuously reduce it.







addition to energy efficiency in buildings, the company is also driving forward

the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions. By the end of the 2024

financial year, 1,514 new charging points for electric vehicles had been

installed to expand the charging infrastructure in residential and commercial

properties. The number of charging points is set to reach 5,000 by 2027.

Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem, emphasizes the importance of digital solutions

for a sustainable future: "Our digital platform creates transparency about

energy consumption, identifies potential savings and helps the real estate

industry to operate more sustainably. Digital transformation is key to reducing

emissions and increasing efficiency - and we are determined to play an active

role in shaping this change." In addition to climate protection and

digitalization, Techem is also committed to diversity and equal opportunities.

The proportion of women in management positions rose to 31.9% last year and is

set to increase to 35% by 2025. Through targeted support programs, mentoring and

training, the company strengthens an inclusive corporate culture and promotes

equal development opportunities.



The rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics recognized these

sustainability-related activities by awarding Techem a "Negligible Risk" rating

in terms of material financial impact from ESG factors for the second time in a Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





One key success is the reduction in CO?e emissions by 18% since 2020. Inaddition to energy efficiency in buildings, the company is also driving forwardthe expansion of sustainable mobility solutions. By the end of the 2024financial year, 1,514 new charging points for electric vehicles had beeninstalled to expand the charging infrastructure in residential and commercialproperties. The number of charging points is set to reach 5,000 by 2027.Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem, emphasizes the importance of digital solutionsfor a sustainable future: "Our digital platform creates transparency aboutenergy consumption, identifies potential savings and helps the real estateindustry to operate more sustainably. Digital transformation is key to reducingemissions and increasing efficiency - and we are determined to play an activerole in shaping this change." In addition to climate protection anddigitalization, Techem is also committed to diversity and equal opportunities.The proportion of women in management positions rose to 31.9% last year and isset to increase to 35% by 2025. Through targeted support programs, mentoring andtraining, the company strengthens an inclusive corporate culture and promotesequal development opportunities.The rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics recognized thesesustainability-related activities by awarding Techem a "Negligible Risk" ratingin terms of material financial impact from ESG factors for the second time in a