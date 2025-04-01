Lenzing's Walter Bickel to Exit by March End

Walter Bickel, Chief Transformation Officer of Lenzing AG, will retire from operational activities at the end of March 2025.

Bickel was appointed to the Managing Board in April 2024 to lead the performance program, achieving significant overachievement of planned contributions.

The performance program aims to increase long-term resilience, improve EBITDA, and generate free cash flow, with significant cost savings already realized.

In 2024, Lenzing AG saw a 5.7% increase in revenue and a 30.4% increase in EBITDA compared to 2023, with free cash flow improving to EUR 167.0 million.

Lenzing AG plans to achieve annualized cost savings of over EUR 180 million from the 2025 financial year onwards.

The Lenzing Group focuses on responsible production of specialty fibers, with a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a circular economy.

