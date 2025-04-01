Lenzing's Walter Bickel to Exit by March End
Walter Bickel, the transformative force behind Lenzing AG's recent successes, is set to retire in March 2025. Under his leadership, the company has seen remarkable growth and resilience, surpassing financial expectations. Lenzing AG remains committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming for substantial cost savings and environmental responsibility.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Walter Bickel, Chief Transformation Officer of Lenzing AG, will retire from operational activities at the end of March 2025.
- Bickel was appointed to the Managing Board in April 2024 to lead the performance program, achieving significant overachievement of planned contributions.
- The performance program aims to increase long-term resilience, improve EBITDA, and generate free cash flow, with significant cost savings already realized.
- In 2024, Lenzing AG saw a 5.7% increase in revenue and a 30.4% increase in EBITDA compared to 2023, with free cash flow improving to EUR 167.0 million.
- Lenzing AG plans to achieve annualized cost savings of over EUR 180 million from the 2025 financial year onwards.
- The Lenzing Group focuses on responsible production of specialty fibers, with a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a circular economy.
