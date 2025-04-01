    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Zeotap Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment

    Daniel Heer Appointed President, Elad Simon Named CEO

    Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Zeotap, a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP)
    provider, today announces a strategic leadership realignment that will see
    Daniel Heer , who has served as the company's CEO since its inception,
    transition into the role of President, reporting directly to the Chairman. In
    this capacity, Daniel will focus on Zeotap's strategic direction-overseeing
    Sales, Business Development, Investor Relations, and select strategic
    initiatives-while continuing to foster deep industry relationships and
    partnerships that drive Zeotap's global footprint.

    As part of this evolution, Elad Simon has been appointed as Chief Executive
    Officer (CEO) . A seasoned industry operator with key leadership roles at Google
    and Taboola, as well as founder of his own SaaS startup ( Craft.io
    (http://craft.io/) ), Elad brings extensive experience in scaling technology
    ventures and championing operational excellence. His expertise in MarTech,
    AdTech, and SaaS aligns seamlessly with Zeotap's mission to empower brands in a
    privacy-first, cookieless world.

    "We are thrilled about this new phase in Zeotap's leadership," said Amir
    Rosentuler, Chairman of Zeotap. "Daniel's vision and drive have been
    instrumental in shaping Zeotap into the CDP leader it is today. As he moves into
    the role of President, his focus will be on building strategic alliances and
    expanding our reach. Simultaneously, we welcome Elad as CEO, whose operational
    track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our
    global growth.

    Daniel and Elad will work in close collaboration to ensure a smooth transition
    for clients, partners, and stakeholders. This realignment underscores Zeotap's
    commitment to nurturing a high-performing, agile leadership team dedicated to
    delivering robust solutions and exceptional value to its customers and
    shareholders."

    About Zeotap

    Zeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform, helping brands unify,
    enhance, and activate their customer data in a cookieless future while putting
    consumer privacy and compliance at the heart of everything. Recognized by
    Gartner as a "Cool Vendor," Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100
    brands, including P&G, Nestlé, and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member
    of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative. For more information, visit
    https://www.zeotap.com/ .

