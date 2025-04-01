Daniel Heer Appointed President, Elad Simon Named CEO

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Zeotap, a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP)

provider, today announces a strategic leadership realignment that will see

Daniel Heer , who has served as the company's CEO since its inception,

transition into the role of President, reporting directly to the Chairman. In

this capacity, Daniel will focus on Zeotap's strategic direction-overseeing

Sales, Business Development, Investor Relations, and select strategic

initiatives-while continuing to foster deep industry relationships and

partnerships that drive Zeotap's global footprint.



As part of this evolution, Elad Simon has been appointed as Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) . A seasoned industry operator with key leadership roles at Google

and Taboola, as well as founder of his own SaaS startup ( Craft.io

(http://craft.io/) ), Elad brings extensive experience in scaling technology

ventures and championing operational excellence. His expertise in MarTech,

AdTech, and SaaS aligns seamlessly with Zeotap's mission to empower brands in a

privacy-first, cookieless world.





"We are thrilled about this new phase in Zeotap's leadership," said Amir

Rosentuler, Chairman of Zeotap. "Daniel's vision and drive have been

instrumental in shaping Zeotap into the CDP leader it is today. As he moves into

the role of President, his focus will be on building strategic alliances and

expanding our reach. Simultaneously, we welcome Elad as CEO, whose operational

track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our

global growth.



Daniel and Elad will work in close collaboration to ensure a smooth transition

for clients, partners, and stakeholders. This realignment underscores Zeotap's

commitment to nurturing a high-performing, agile leadership team dedicated to

delivering robust solutions and exceptional value to its customers and

shareholders."



About Zeotap



Zeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform, helping brands unify,

enhance, and activate their customer data in a cookieless future while putting

consumer privacy and compliance at the heart of everything. Recognized by

Gartner as a "Cool Vendor," Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100

brands, including P&G, Nestlé, and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member

of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative. For more information, visit

https://www.zeotap.com/ .



