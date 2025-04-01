Zeotap Announces Strategic Leadership Realignment
Daniel Heer Appointed President, Elad Simon Named CEO
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Zeotap, a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP)
provider, today announces a strategic leadership realignment that will see
Daniel Heer , who has served as the company's CEO since its inception,
transition into the role of President, reporting directly to the Chairman. In
this capacity, Daniel will focus on Zeotap's strategic direction-overseeing
Sales, Business Development, Investor Relations, and select strategic
initiatives-while continuing to foster deep industry relationships and
partnerships that drive Zeotap's global footprint.
As part of this evolution, Elad Simon has been appointed as Chief Executive
Officer (CEO) . A seasoned industry operator with key leadership roles at Google
and Taboola, as well as founder of his own SaaS startup ( Craft.io
(http://craft.io/) ), Elad brings extensive experience in scaling technology
ventures and championing operational excellence. His expertise in MarTech,
AdTech, and SaaS aligns seamlessly with Zeotap's mission to empower brands in a
privacy-first, cookieless world.
provider, today announces a strategic leadership realignment that will see
Daniel Heer , who has served as the company's CEO since its inception,
transition into the role of President, reporting directly to the Chairman. In
this capacity, Daniel will focus on Zeotap's strategic direction-overseeing
Sales, Business Development, Investor Relations, and select strategic
initiatives-while continuing to foster deep industry relationships and
partnerships that drive Zeotap's global footprint.
As part of this evolution, Elad Simon has been appointed as Chief Executive
Officer (CEO) . A seasoned industry operator with key leadership roles at Google
and Taboola, as well as founder of his own SaaS startup ( Craft.io
(http://craft.io/) ), Elad brings extensive experience in scaling technology
ventures and championing operational excellence. His expertise in MarTech,
AdTech, and SaaS aligns seamlessly with Zeotap's mission to empower brands in a
privacy-first, cookieless world.
"We are thrilled about this new phase in Zeotap's leadership," said Amir
Rosentuler, Chairman of Zeotap. "Daniel's vision and drive have been
instrumental in shaping Zeotap into the CDP leader it is today. As he moves into
the role of President, his focus will be on building strategic alliances and
expanding our reach. Simultaneously, we welcome Elad as CEO, whose operational
track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our
global growth.
Daniel and Elad will work in close collaboration to ensure a smooth transition
for clients, partners, and stakeholders. This realignment underscores Zeotap's
commitment to nurturing a high-performing, agile leadership team dedicated to
delivering robust solutions and exceptional value to its customers and
shareholders."
About Zeotap
Zeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform, helping brands unify,
enhance, and activate their customer data in a cookieless future while putting
consumer privacy and compliance at the heart of everything. Recognized by
Gartner as a "Cool Vendor," Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100
brands, including P&G, Nestlé, and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member
of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative. For more information, visit
https://www.zeotap.com/ .
mailto:ketty.gobbo@zeotap.com
mailto:javier.melendo@zeotap.com
Media Contact:
Ketty Gobbo
ketty.gobbo@zeotap.comJavier Melendo Bujaldon
javier.melendo@zeotap.com View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeotap-announces-strategic-le
adership-realignment-daniel-heer-appointed-president-elad-simon-named-ceo-302416
615.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179179/6003089
OTS: Zeotap
Rosentuler, Chairman of Zeotap. "Daniel's vision and drive have been
instrumental in shaping Zeotap into the CDP leader it is today. As he moves into
the role of President, his focus will be on building strategic alliances and
expanding our reach. Simultaneously, we welcome Elad as CEO, whose operational
track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our
global growth.
Daniel and Elad will work in close collaboration to ensure a smooth transition
for clients, partners, and stakeholders. This realignment underscores Zeotap's
commitment to nurturing a high-performing, agile leadership team dedicated to
delivering robust solutions and exceptional value to its customers and
shareholders."
About Zeotap
Zeotap is the next-generation Customer Data Platform, helping brands unify,
enhance, and activate their customer data in a cookieless future while putting
consumer privacy and compliance at the heart of everything. Recognized by
Gartner as a "Cool Vendor," Zeotap works with over 80 of the world's top 100
brands, including P&G, Nestlé, and Virgin Media. It is also the founding member
of ID+, a universal marketing ID initiative. For more information, visit
https://www.zeotap.com/ .
mailto:ketty.gobbo@zeotap.com
mailto:javier.melendo@zeotap.com
Media Contact:
Ketty Gobbo
ketty.gobbo@zeotap.comJavier Melendo Bujaldon
javier.melendo@zeotap.com View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeotap-announces-strategic-le
adership-realignment-daniel-heer-appointed-president-elad-simon-named-ceo-302416
615.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179179/6003089
OTS: Zeotap
Autor folgen