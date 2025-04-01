SHL Medical opens new US$220 million manufacturing facility in the US to serve growing autoinjector market (FOTO)
Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a global leader in the design, development, and
manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated
its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South
Carolina. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the
Swiss-based company's global growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the
increasing worldwide demand for autoinjectors, most notably used in the
cardiometabolic sector.
The new facility will manufacture SHL Medical's industry-leading autoinjectors,
which are used in some of the world's best-selling medications in areas such as
endocrine and metabolic disorders (including GLP-1 therapies), dermatology,
musculoskeletal diseases, and other therapy areas. It ensures a reliable supply
of these critical devices to millions of patients worldwide.
manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated
its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South
Carolina. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the
Swiss-based company's global growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the
increasing worldwide demand for autoinjectors, most notably used in the
cardiometabolic sector.
The new facility will manufacture SHL Medical's industry-leading autoinjectors,
which are used in some of the world's best-selling medications in areas such as
endocrine and metabolic disorders (including GLP-1 therapies), dermatology,
musculoskeletal diseases, and other therapy areas. It ensures a reliable supply
of these critical devices to millions of patients worldwide.
Strengthening production capacity and US market presence
SHL Medical is significantly increasing its production capacity to meet growing
demand in North America while strengthening supply chain resilience. "US-based
production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our
position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions," said
Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "With our established site in
Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only
autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even
closer to our customers."
The fully automatized 360,000 ft²facility represents a US$220 million investment
and has already created over 300 local jobs, contributing to the economic growth
of the region. Equipped with cutting-edge medical device injection molding
technology and fully automated assembly capabilities, the site ensures unmatched
precision, efficiency, and quality in SHL Medical's advanced drug delivery
solutions.
By leveraging its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in
Deerfield Beach, Florida, and integrating recent acquisitions under SHL
Advantec, the North Charleston facility enhances SHL Medical's US presence and
solidifies its leadership in large-scale autoinjector production. The company is
on track to deliver 1.5 billion devices to customers in 2025.
"The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA. We are proud to be
contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming a key player in the
area while contributing to our sustainability goals." adds Kimberlee Steele,
Managing Director North America at SHL Medical.
The Grand Opening event, attended by approximately 180 guests, including South
Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster and Swiss Embassy Consul General Urs
Broennimann, marked the official opening of SHL Medical's innovative
autoinjector production in the United States.
For more detailed information about SHL's latest expansion strategy, please
refer to the press releases below:
New manufacturing site in Zug, Switzerland (https://www.shl-medical.com/shl-medi
cal-reveals-plans-to-set-up-manufacturing-site-in-zug-switzerland/)
New manufacturing site in North Charleston, NC, USA (https://www.shl-medical.com
/shl-medical-announces-plans-for-a-new-manufacturing-site-in-the-us/)
SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (https://www.shl-medical.c
om/news-insights/news/shl-medical-announces-plans-to-establish-shl-advantec)
SHL Medical acquires Swiss toolmaking company SMC Mould Innovation (https://www.
shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-swiss-toolmaking-company
-smc-mould-innovation)
SHL Medical further strengthens vertical capabilities with the acquisition of US
manufacturer Superior Tooling Inc. (https://www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/ne
ws/shl-medical-further-strengthens-vertical-capabilities-with-the-acquisition-of
-us-manufacturer-superior-tooling-inc)
SHL Medical acquires 100% of the shares in Swiss company LCA Automation (https:/
/www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-100-of-the-shares-i
n-swiss-company-lca-automation)
About SHL Medical
SHL Medical is a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, such as
autoinjectors. Driven by our core purpose of "enabling patients' independence",
we partner with leading pharma and biotech companies to develop self-injection
systems and digital solutions enhance patients' treatment experience and quality
of life. With over 5,000 employees located across our offices in Switzerland,
USA, Sweden, and Taiwan, we rely on our comprehensive in-house manufacturing
capabilities to provide end-to-end services, from design, development, to final
assembly, labeling, and packaging. For additional information, visit
http://www.shl-medical.com
Global Media Contact:
Burson Switzerland
mailto:shl-pressoffice@bcw-global.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164340/6003170
OTS: SHL Medical
SHL Medical is significantly increasing its production capacity to meet growing
demand in North America while strengthening supply chain resilience. "US-based
production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our
position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions," said
Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "With our established site in
Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only
autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even
closer to our customers."
The fully automatized 360,000 ft²facility represents a US$220 million investment
and has already created over 300 local jobs, contributing to the economic growth
of the region. Equipped with cutting-edge medical device injection molding
technology and fully automated assembly capabilities, the site ensures unmatched
precision, efficiency, and quality in SHL Medical's advanced drug delivery
solutions.
By leveraging its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in
Deerfield Beach, Florida, and integrating recent acquisitions under SHL
Advantec, the North Charleston facility enhances SHL Medical's US presence and
solidifies its leadership in large-scale autoinjector production. The company is
on track to deliver 1.5 billion devices to customers in 2025.
"The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA. We are proud to be
contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming a key player in the
area while contributing to our sustainability goals." adds Kimberlee Steele,
Managing Director North America at SHL Medical.
The Grand Opening event, attended by approximately 180 guests, including South
Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster and Swiss Embassy Consul General Urs
Broennimann, marked the official opening of SHL Medical's innovative
autoinjector production in the United States.
For more detailed information about SHL's latest expansion strategy, please
refer to the press releases below:
New manufacturing site in Zug, Switzerland (https://www.shl-medical.com/shl-medi
cal-reveals-plans-to-set-up-manufacturing-site-in-zug-switzerland/)
New manufacturing site in North Charleston, NC, USA (https://www.shl-medical.com
/shl-medical-announces-plans-for-a-new-manufacturing-site-in-the-us/)
SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (https://www.shl-medical.c
om/news-insights/news/shl-medical-announces-plans-to-establish-shl-advantec)
SHL Medical acquires Swiss toolmaking company SMC Mould Innovation (https://www.
shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-swiss-toolmaking-company
-smc-mould-innovation)
SHL Medical further strengthens vertical capabilities with the acquisition of US
manufacturer Superior Tooling Inc. (https://www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/ne
ws/shl-medical-further-strengthens-vertical-capabilities-with-the-acquisition-of
-us-manufacturer-superior-tooling-inc)
SHL Medical acquires 100% of the shares in Swiss company LCA Automation (https:/
/www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-100-of-the-shares-i
n-swiss-company-lca-automation)
About SHL Medical
SHL Medical is a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, such as
autoinjectors. Driven by our core purpose of "enabling patients' independence",
we partner with leading pharma and biotech companies to develop self-injection
systems and digital solutions enhance patients' treatment experience and quality
of life. With over 5,000 employees located across our offices in Switzerland,
USA, Sweden, and Taiwan, we rely on our comprehensive in-house manufacturing
capabilities to provide end-to-end services, from design, development, to final
assembly, labeling, and packaging. For additional information, visit
http://www.shl-medical.com
Global Media Contact:
Burson Switzerland
mailto:shl-pressoffice@bcw-global.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164340/6003170
OTS: SHL Medical
Autor folgen