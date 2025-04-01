SHL Medical opens new US$220 million manufacturing facility in the US to serve growing autoinjector market (FOTO)

Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a global leader in the design, development, and

manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated

its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South

Carolina. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the

Swiss-based company's global growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the

increasing worldwide demand for autoinjectors, most notably used in the

cardiometabolic sector.



The new facility will manufacture SHL Medical's industry-leading autoinjectors,

which are used in some of the world's best-selling medications in areas such as

endocrine and metabolic disorders (including GLP-1 therapies), dermatology,

musculoskeletal diseases, and other therapy areas. It ensures a reliable supply

of these critical devices to millions of patients worldwide.





Strengthening production capacity and US market presence



SHL Medical is significantly increasing its production capacity to meet growing

demand in North America while strengthening supply chain resilience. "US-based

production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our

position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions," said

Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "With our established site in

Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only

autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even

closer to our customers."



The fully automatized 360,000 ft²facility represents a US$220 million investment

and has already created over 300 local jobs, contributing to the economic growth

of the region. Equipped with cutting-edge medical device injection molding

technology and fully automated assembly capabilities, the site ensures unmatched

precision, efficiency, and quality in SHL Medical's advanced drug delivery

solutions.



By leveraging its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in

Deerfield Beach, Florida, and integrating recent acquisitions under SHL

Advantec, the North Charleston facility enhances SHL Medical's US presence and

solidifies its leadership in large-scale autoinjector production. The company is

on track to deliver 1.5 billion devices to customers in 2025.



"The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA. We are proud to be

contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming a key player in the

area while contributing to our sustainability goals." adds Kimberlee Steele,

Managing Director North America at SHL Medical.



The Grand Opening event, attended by approximately 180 guests, including South

Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster and Swiss Embassy Consul General Urs

Broennimann, marked the official opening of SHL Medical's innovative

autoinjector production in the United States.



About SHL Medical



SHL Medical is a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, such as

autoinjectors. Driven by our core purpose of "enabling patients' independence",

we partner with leading pharma and biotech companies to develop self-injection

systems and digital solutions enhance patients' treatment experience and quality

of life. With over 5,000 employees located across our offices in Switzerland,

USA, Sweden, and Taiwan, we rely on our comprehensive in-house manufacturing

capabilities to provide end-to-end services, from design, development, to final

assembly, labeling, and packaging. For additional information, visit

http://www.shl-medical.com



