    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SHL Medical opens new US$220 million manufacturing facility in the US to serve growing autoinjector market (FOTO)

    Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a global leader in the design, development, and
    manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated
    its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South
    Carolina. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the
    Swiss-based company's global growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the
    increasing worldwide demand for autoinjectors, most notably used in the
    cardiometabolic sector.

    The new facility will manufacture SHL Medical's industry-leading autoinjectors,
    which are used in some of the world's best-selling medications in areas such as
    endocrine and metabolic disorders (including GLP-1 therapies), dermatology,
    musculoskeletal diseases, and other therapy areas. It ensures a reliable supply
    of these critical devices to millions of patients worldwide.

    Strengthening production capacity and US market presence

    SHL Medical is significantly increasing its production capacity to meet growing
    demand in North America while strengthening supply chain resilience. "US-based
    production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our
    position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions," said
    Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "With our established site in
    Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only
    autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even
    closer to our customers."

    The fully automatized 360,000 ft²facility represents a US$220 million investment
    and has already created over 300 local jobs, contributing to the economic growth
    of the region. Equipped with cutting-edge medical device injection molding
    technology and fully automated assembly capabilities, the site ensures unmatched
    precision, efficiency, and quality in SHL Medical's advanced drug delivery
    solutions.

    By leveraging its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in
    Deerfield Beach, Florida, and integrating recent acquisitions under SHL
    Advantec, the North Charleston facility enhances SHL Medical's US presence and
    solidifies its leadership in large-scale autoinjector production. The company is
    on track to deliver 1.5 billion devices to customers in 2025.

    "The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA. We are proud to be
    contributing to the growth of the local economy and becoming a key player in the
    area while contributing to our sustainability goals." adds Kimberlee Steele,
    Managing Director North America at SHL Medical.

    The Grand Opening event, attended by approximately 180 guests, including South
    Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster and Swiss Embassy Consul General Urs
    Broennimann, marked the official opening of SHL Medical's innovative
    autoinjector production in the United States.

    For more detailed information about SHL's latest expansion strategy, please
    refer to the press releases below:

    New manufacturing site in Zug, Switzerland (https://www.shl-medical.com/shl-medi
    cal-reveals-plans-to-set-up-manufacturing-site-in-zug-switzerland/)

    New manufacturing site in North Charleston, NC, USA (https://www.shl-medical.com
    /shl-medical-announces-plans-for-a-new-manufacturing-site-in-the-us/)

    SHL Medical announces plans to establish SHL Advantec (https://www.shl-medical.c
    om/news-insights/news/shl-medical-announces-plans-to-establish-shl-advantec)

    SHL Medical acquires Swiss toolmaking company SMC Mould Innovation (https://www.
    shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-swiss-toolmaking-company
    -smc-mould-innovation)

    SHL Medical further strengthens vertical capabilities with the acquisition of US
    manufacturer Superior Tooling Inc. (https://www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/ne
    ws/shl-medical-further-strengthens-vertical-capabilities-with-the-acquisition-of
    -us-manufacturer-superior-tooling-inc)

    SHL Medical acquires 100% of the shares in Swiss company LCA Automation (https:/
    /www.shl-medical.com/news-insights/news/shl-medical-acquires-100-of-the-shares-i
    n-swiss-company-lca-automation)

    About SHL Medical

    SHL Medical is a pioneering leader in self-injection solutions, such as
    autoinjectors. Driven by our core purpose of "enabling patients' independence",
    we partner with leading pharma and biotech companies to develop self-injection
    systems and digital solutions enhance patients' treatment experience and quality
    of life. With over 5,000 employees located across our offices in Switzerland,
    USA, Sweden, and Taiwan, we rely on our comprehensive in-house manufacturing
    capabilities to provide end-to-end services, from design, development, to final
    assembly, labeling, and packaging. For additional information, visit
    http://www.shl-medical.com

    Global Media Contact:

    Burson Switzerland
    mailto:shl-pressoffice@bcw-global.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164340/6003170
    OTS: SHL Medical




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    SHL Medical opens new US$220 million manufacturing facility in the US to serve growing autoinjector market (FOTO) SHL Medical, a global leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced self-injection solutions, has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. This strategic expansion …