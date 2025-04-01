Lonza Group Unveils New Streamlined Operating Model
Lonza is revolutionizing its operations with a fresh, streamlined model, set to redefine its business landscape from April 2025.
- Lonza has implemented a new simplified and streamlined operating model effective April 1, 2025, to support its One Lonza vision and strategy.
- The previous divisional structure has been replaced with three CDMO Business Platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities.
- The new model aims to enhance customer experience, provide scalability for future growth, and strengthen Lonza's multimodality offering.
- The business unit layer has been removed, allowing the three platforms to directly manage multiple technology platforms.
- The Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business will continue to operate in its existing structure, with plans for future divestment.
- Lonza will publish restated financials for 2024 in June and a qualitative Q1 2025 update on May 9, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 08.05.2025.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 570,10EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 570,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
-0,33 %
-4,42 %
-6,25 %
+0,67 %
+2,66 %
-13,01 %
+55,52 %
+425,64 %
+870,04 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
