    TAKKT CFO Lars Bolscho Steps Down, Won't Renew Contract

    Lars Bolscho, TAKKT's CFO, will depart in 2025 after 15 years, having strengthened the company's financial core. The search for his successor is underway, ensuring a smooth transition.

    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • TAKKT CFO Lars Bolscho will not extend his contract, which ends in 2025.
    • He has been with the TAKKT Group for over fifteen years and is seeking new professional opportunities.
    • The Supervisory Board is working on an orderly transition and has begun the process of finding a successor.
    • Bolscho will continue his duties fully until his departure to ensure a smooth handover.
    • He has significantly contributed to the company's financial stability and structural improvements during his tenure.
    • TAKKT AG is a leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America, operating in over 20 countries.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung 1/2025" to English is "Quarterly Report 1/2025.", at TAKKT is on 29.04.2025.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 8,0600EUR and was down -1,41 % compared with the previous day.


