TAKKT CFO Lars Bolscho Steps Down, Won't Renew Contract
Lars Bolscho, TAKKT's CFO, will depart in 2025 after 15 years, having strengthened the company's financial core. The search for his successor is underway, ensuring a smooth transition.
- TAKKT CFO Lars Bolscho will not extend his contract, which ends in 2025.
- He has been with the TAKKT Group for over fifteen years and is seeking new professional opportunities.
- The Supervisory Board is working on an orderly transition and has begun the process of finding a successor.
- Bolscho will continue his duties fully until his departure to ensure a smooth handover.
- He has significantly contributed to the company's financial stability and structural improvements during his tenure.
- TAKKT AG is a leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America, operating in over 20 countries.
