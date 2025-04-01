DYMO® Partners with ELLKAY to Elevate the Healthcare Community with New Lab Enterprise Platform LKOrbit / The innovative cloud-based connectivity platform will expand outreach, streamline operations and increase revenue. (FOTO)

ATLANTA, GA (ots) - Today, DYMO®, (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4182041-1

"For years, DYMO has been a go-to labeling tool for those in the healthcare

field. From quickly and easily creating file folder labels, barcode labels for

inventory and specimen tracking and more, we work hand-in-hand with healthcare

workers to ensure a seamless and trusted medical environment." Liesbet De

Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO at Newell Brands explains. "We are

constantly developing new innovations to help our partners streamline operations

and LKOrbit was designed to meet the unique needs of any medical center, whether

a large hospital group or a local private practice."





The LKOrbit Platform was designed to work in conjunction with DYMO's trusted

solutions to support both clinical and business needs by eliminating workflow

challenges and enabling electronic ordering, including the results of laboratory

testing. Key features and platform highlights include:



- Demographic, insurance, and clinical data on demand

- Patient self-service for both registration and testing

- End-to-end orders and results

- LOINC, test code and insurance code mapping

- Eligibility benefits verification

- Automatic state reporting

- Secure delivery of results to patients & providers

- Surveillance & pooled testing



"ELLKAY is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with consumer-first

innovations", said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO at ELLKAY. "Our partnership with

DYMO allows us to keep delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for

healthcare organizations by providing an integrated environment which is able to

handle complex orders and live clinical data."



Learn more at www.ellkay.com/lkorbit. (http://www.ellkay.com/lkorbit)



About ELLKAY:



ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and

connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered

hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched

data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and

interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY

delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and

drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us

on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via mailto:TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com .



About DYMO® : DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling

solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse

labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.



About Newell Brands:



Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a

strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco,

Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver,

DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused

on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and

additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's

website, https://www.newellbrands.com .



