    DYMO® Partners with ELLKAY to Elevate the Healthcare Community with New Lab Enterprise Platform LKOrbit / The innovative cloud-based connectivity platform will expand outreach, streamline operations and increase revenue. (FOTO)

    ATLANTA, GA (ots) - Today, DYMO®, (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4182041-1
    &h=3067438103&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&a=DYMO%C2%AE%2C) a leading
    provider of innovative labeling solutions and part of the Newell Brands global
    portfolio, announces its partnership with ELLKAY (https://www.ellkay.com/) , a
    nationwide leader in healthcare interoperability for more than 20 years. Through
    this collaboration, ELLKAY's LKOrbit platform - a lab enterprise solution
    designed to streamline medical and laboratory workflows - will integrate
    seamlessly with DYMO's trusted labeling solutions. This partnership provides a
    comprehensive solution for laboratories and clinics of all sizes, helping them
    improve efficiency and accuracy in their organizational processes.

    "For years, DYMO has been a go-to labeling tool for those in the healthcare
    field. From quickly and easily creating file folder labels, barcode labels for
    inventory and specimen tracking and more, we work hand-in-hand with healthcare
    workers to ensure a seamless and trusted medical environment." Liesbet De
    Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO at Newell Brands explains. "We are
    constantly developing new innovations to help our partners streamline operations
    and LKOrbit was designed to meet the unique needs of any medical center, whether
    a large hospital group or a local private practice."

    The LKOrbit Platform was designed to work in conjunction with DYMO's trusted
    solutions to support both clinical and business needs by eliminating workflow
    challenges and enabling electronic ordering, including the results of laboratory
    testing. Key features and platform highlights include:

    - Demographic, insurance, and clinical data on demand
    - Patient self-service for both registration and testing
    - End-to-end orders and results
    - LOINC, test code and insurance code mapping
    - Eligibility benefits verification
    - Automatic state reporting
    - Secure delivery of results to patients & providers
    - Surveillance & pooled testing

    "ELLKAY is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with consumer-first
    innovations", said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO at ELLKAY. "Our partnership with
    DYMO allows us to keep delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for
    healthcare organizations by providing an integrated environment which is able to
    handle complex orders and live clinical data."

    Learn more at www.ellkay.com/lkorbit. (http://www.ellkay.com/lkorbit)

    About ELLKAY:

    ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and
    connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered
    hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched
    data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and
    interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY
    delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and
    drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us
    on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via mailto:TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com .

    About DYMO® : DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling
    solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse
    labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.

    About Newell Brands:

    Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
    strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco,
    Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver,
    DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused
    on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and
    additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's
    website, https://www.newellbrands.com .

    Contact:

    ELLKAY
    Auna Emery, VP Marketing Communications
    mailto:Auna.Emery@ELLKAY.com

    DYMO
    Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO
    mailto:liesbet.desoomer@newellco.com

