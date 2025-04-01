DYMO® Partners with ELLKAY to Elevate the Healthcare Community with New Lab Enterprise Platform LKOrbit / The innovative cloud-based connectivity platform will expand outreach, streamline operations and increase revenue. (FOTO)
ATLANTA, GA (ots) - Today, DYMO®, (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4182041-1
&h=3067438103&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&a=DYMO%C2%AE%2C) a leading
provider of innovative labeling solutions and part of the Newell Brands global
portfolio, announces its partnership with ELLKAY (https://www.ellkay.com/) , a
nationwide leader in healthcare interoperability for more than 20 years. Through
this collaboration, ELLKAY's LKOrbit platform - a lab enterprise solution
designed to streamline medical and laboratory workflows - will integrate
seamlessly with DYMO's trusted labeling solutions. This partnership provides a
comprehensive solution for laboratories and clinics of all sizes, helping them
improve efficiency and accuracy in their organizational processes.
"For years, DYMO has been a go-to labeling tool for those in the healthcare
field. From quickly and easily creating file folder labels, barcode labels for
inventory and specimen tracking and more, we work hand-in-hand with healthcare
workers to ensure a seamless and trusted medical environment." Liesbet De
Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO at Newell Brands explains. "We are
constantly developing new innovations to help our partners streamline operations
and LKOrbit was designed to meet the unique needs of any medical center, whether
a large hospital group or a local private practice."
&h=3067438103&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dymo.com%2F&a=DYMO%C2%AE%2C) a leading
provider of innovative labeling solutions and part of the Newell Brands global
portfolio, announces its partnership with ELLKAY (https://www.ellkay.com/) , a
nationwide leader in healthcare interoperability for more than 20 years. Through
this collaboration, ELLKAY's LKOrbit platform - a lab enterprise solution
designed to streamline medical and laboratory workflows - will integrate
seamlessly with DYMO's trusted labeling solutions. This partnership provides a
comprehensive solution for laboratories and clinics of all sizes, helping them
improve efficiency and accuracy in their organizational processes.
"For years, DYMO has been a go-to labeling tool for those in the healthcare
field. From quickly and easily creating file folder labels, barcode labels for
inventory and specimen tracking and more, we work hand-in-hand with healthcare
workers to ensure a seamless and trusted medical environment." Liesbet De
Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO at Newell Brands explains. "We are
constantly developing new innovations to help our partners streamline operations
and LKOrbit was designed to meet the unique needs of any medical center, whether
a large hospital group or a local private practice."
The LKOrbit Platform was designed to work in conjunction with DYMO's trusted
solutions to support both clinical and business needs by eliminating workflow
challenges and enabling electronic ordering, including the results of laboratory
testing. Key features and platform highlights include:
- Demographic, insurance, and clinical data on demand
- Patient self-service for both registration and testing
- End-to-end orders and results
- LOINC, test code and insurance code mapping
- Eligibility benefits verification
- Automatic state reporting
- Secure delivery of results to patients & providers
- Surveillance & pooled testing
"ELLKAY is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with consumer-first
innovations", said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO at ELLKAY. "Our partnership with
DYMO allows us to keep delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for
healthcare organizations by providing an integrated environment which is able to
handle complex orders and live clinical data."
Learn more at www.ellkay.com/lkorbit. (http://www.ellkay.com/lkorbit)
About ELLKAY:
ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and
connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered
hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched
data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and
interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY
delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and
drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us
on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via mailto:TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com .
About DYMO® : DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling
solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse
labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.
About Newell Brands:
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco,
Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver,
DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused
on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and
additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's
website, https://www.newellbrands.com .
Contact:
ELLKAY
Auna Emery, VP Marketing Communications
mailto:Auna.Emery@ELLKAY.com
DYMO
Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO
mailto:liesbet.desoomer@newellco.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/6003763
OTS: DYMO Deutschland
solutions to support both clinical and business needs by eliminating workflow
challenges and enabling electronic ordering, including the results of laboratory
testing. Key features and platform highlights include:
- Demographic, insurance, and clinical data on demand
- Patient self-service for both registration and testing
- End-to-end orders and results
- LOINC, test code and insurance code mapping
- Eligibility benefits verification
- Automatic state reporting
- Secure delivery of results to patients & providers
- Surveillance & pooled testing
"ELLKAY is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with consumer-first
innovations", said Ajay Kapare, President & CEO at ELLKAY. "Our partnership with
DYMO allows us to keep delivering cutting-edge communication solutions for
healthcare organizations by providing an integrated environment which is able to
handle complex orders and live clinical data."
Learn more at www.ellkay.com/lkorbit. (http://www.ellkay.com/lkorbit)
About ELLKAY:
ELLKAY is a trusted enterprise data management partner, driving innovation and
connectivity across the healthcare ecosystem. Since 2002, ELLKAY has empowered
hospitals, laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and more with unmatched
data management expertise. With connections to over 58,000 practices and
interoperability with 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions, ELLKAY
delivers solutions that streamline data exchange, fuel value-based care, and
drive smarter decision making. Discover more at ELLKAY.com and connect with us
on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, or via mailto:TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com .
About DYMO® : DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling
solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse
labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.
About Newell Brands:
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco,
Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver,
DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused
on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and
additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's
website, https://www.newellbrands.com .
Contact:
ELLKAY
Auna Emery, VP Marketing Communications
mailto:Auna.Emery@ELLKAY.com
DYMO
Liesbet De Soomer, Global Marketing Director DYMO
mailto:liesbet.desoomer@newellco.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/6003763
OTS: DYMO Deutschland
Autor folgen